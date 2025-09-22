Pelicans Executive Gives Promising Zion Williamson Update Before NBA Season
Looking at the best NBA draft prospects in recent years, it's hard to deny Zion Williamson's spot at the top of the list, despite how highly-ranked Cooper Flagg was entering this year's draft. While Williamson was expected to enter the league and dominate right away, that hasn't been the case, as injuries have kept him from even being on the court.
In his six years in the NBA, Williamson has appeared in only 60 or more games twice, while he's appeared in 30 games or fewer in the other four seasons. Now, with a new front office regime in charge in New Orleans, they might not have the same level of patience with their star player.
Joe Dumars Get Honest About Williamson
Ahead of media day, new Head of Basketball Operations Joe Dumars spoke at a press conference, touching on the topic of Williamson and how he sees him trending toward the upcoming season.
"You don't get to be great and not responsible... It's not enough just to be talented. There is a difference between talent and great, those are two different things... He's been great... I've not had any issues with him... I have seen him for the last month in and out of the facility, really pushing himself hard," Dumars said.
When doing the eye test and looking at his stats when he's healthy, it's clear that Williamson is an All-NBA talent who can bring the Pelicans back to the postseason. His all-around game was on display during the second half of last season, averaging 24.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.8 assists. If the Pelicans can unlock him as a playmaker, he'll become a problem for opposing defenses.
While Dumars points out that Williamson is in the gym working hard, all that matters is if he's strengthening himself to avoid injuries this upcoming season. Looking at his contract situation, Williamson is owed just over $125 million in the next three seasons. However, if injuries continue to ruin his career, the remaining two seasons aren't guaranteed.
Williamson just turned 25 years old this offseason, and while he's still young, another injury-riddled season might be enough for the Pelicans to decide to move in a different direction. But, at the same time, the last thing they'll want is seeing Williamson go to another team and thrive there.
