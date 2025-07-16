Pelicans Executive Reveals Reason for Jordan Poole Trade
The New Orleans Pelicans have made a couple of huge moves this offseason, and they certainly turned heads when they acquired former Golden State Warriors champion Jordan Poole.
In late June, the Pelicans agreed to trade CJ McCollum, Kelly Olynyk, and a future second-round pick to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Jordan Poole, Saddiq Bey, and a 2025 second-round pick, which they turned into Micah Peavy.
Poole, 26, spent the first four seasons of his career with the Warriors before getting traded to the Wizards, where he found himself as the team's top offensive creator. This past season, as Washington's number-one option, Poole averaged 20.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.3 steals per game with 43.2/37.8/88.3 shooting splits.
Now, Poole gets an opportunity in New Orleans where he does not have the weight of being the best player, but will still be needed to generate better looks on offense.
Pelicans executive and Hall of Fame guard Joe Dumars recently revealed the reason behind making a trade to acquire Jordan Poole in an interview with Andscape's Marc J. Spears.
"If you look around the league now, it’s almost a requirement to have high-level guard play, dynamic guard play. Jordan has a skillset that matches the most dynamic guards in this league. We’ve also seen him be a part of a championship team and contribute at a high level," Dumars said.
"So, with his skillset, he’s a dynamic guard and I know we have proof that he’s helped teams win championships. I look at those things and say, ‘I want him here and I want to tap into all of what he’s experienced so far.’"
Poole is expected to be a huge contributor in New Orleans next season, and with the pieces they have put around him and Zion Williamson, they could be a dangerous threat in the Western Conference.