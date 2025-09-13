Pelicans' Jeremiah Fears Reveals Biggest Goals for Rookie Season
Asked if any pressure befell him following in Trae Young's footsteps out of Oklahoma, Jeremiah Fears minced no words.
"I trust my game, he said. "I don't believe in pressure."
Fears Reveals Rookie Season Goals
The New Orleans Pelicans rookie, along with the rest of the NBA, learned of the situation he was stepping into with the Pelicans — who had just traded for Jordan Poole before selecting him with the seventh pick of the night — a day prior. It didn't hamper the excitement he felt hearing his name.
"It was a moment that you take in," Fears told Young on a podcast in Norman, Oklahoma, prior to the Oklahoma Sooners' football game Saturday, "and you want to cherish it forever."
Last season with the Sooners, Fears averaged 17.1 points. 4.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists in a campaign that cemented his spot among the top talent of his draft class.
In Las Vegas, Fears gave New Orleans more reason to be excited.
In his handful of appearances at NBA 2K26 Summer League, Fears averaged a near-identical 17.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.6 assists on 40 percent shooting from the field. As he made clear on draft night, it was business-as-usual.
"Every time you step on the court," Fears told Young, "give it your all. Continue to stay hungry and motivated."
Still 18, Fears brings a promising offensive talent to the Pelicans, the likes of Poole. While a slight overlap will exist between the pair of guards, it provides Poole a chance to continue learning. Fears hopes to continue on the path he's walked since leaving Oklahoma.
"Being able to go from when I first came (to Oklahoma) to now, you can definitely look back and see the progression," he said.
As for his role with the Pelicans, still searching for a way to climb up the ranks of the Western Conference, Fears is open to adjusting his game as needed under coach Willie Green.
But he won't drop his confidence.
"It's going to be a long season," Fears said. "I'm going to be playing against a lot of great talent, and (I'll) just continue to learn. Take everything day-by-day, game-by-game."
However, when asked about his goals for his rookie season, the Pelicans guard shared two on the podcast appearance.
"Making the playoffs and winning Rookie of the Year," Fears stated bluntly.
In a loaded rookie class with Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, and others, winning Rookie of the Year would be a massive accomplishment for Fears and a major win for the New Orleans Pelicans. He's set to make his NBA debut on October 22nd, matching up against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.
