Pelicans New Center Helps German Team Reach Quarterfinals at Olympics
New Orleans Pelicans center Daniel Theis and the German National Team are off to the quarterfinals in the 2024 Summer Olympics after defeating France 85-71.
Theis was the starting center for Germany and had the difficult task of trying to slow down France's Victor Wembanyama and Rudy Gobert.
The newly acquired Pelican scored seven points and grabbed eight rebounds.
Theis is leading the German team in rebounding these Olympics as his team went 3-0 in Group B pool play. They defeated Japan, Brazil, and France to qualify for the quarterfinals on Tuesday. Their opponent will be determined this upcoming weekend.
Germany experienced major success in international play the past two years.
They won the FIBA World Cup last summer, the first in its country's history.
Theis was a major contributor to securing a victory for Germany. During the pivotal semifinal game against the United States, Theis scored 21 points, collected 8 rebounds, and was a game-high +26 in the plus-minus column. Germany finished 8-0 in last year's FIBA World Cup and is now 3-0 in Olympic play.
New Orleans signed the center to a one-year deal this offseason to add depth to their thin frontcourt. The Pelicans lost Jonas Valanciunas, Cody Zeller and Larry Nance Jr. this offseason via free agency and a trade with the Atlanta Hawks to acquire Dejounte Murray.
Theis is an eight-year veteran who has started 151 games in his NBA career and has averaged 7.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per contest.
Theis will likely get the nod at the starting position with the Pelicans having many unknowns at center. New Orleans drafted Yves Missi in the first round, signed 2022 second-round pick Karlo Matkovic, and also brought back Trey Jemison to a two-way contract.
Hopefully he can carry over the form he's shown during international play into the upcoming season with the Pelicans.