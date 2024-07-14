Pelicans Star Brandon Ingram Linked as Possible Clippers' Trade Target
All offseason long, trade rumors have been swirling around the New Orleans Pelicans and star forward Brandon Ingram. No trade has materialized yet, but one seems that it could still happen.
Ingram is a legitmate star and an elite scorer. Many teams around the NBA could use a player of his caliber.
What teams could be potential trade suitors for the Pelicans? Both the Cleveland Cavaliers and Portland Trail Blazers could be two teams to watch. Another team has emerged as a potential landing spot as well.
DeadSpin recently suggested that the Los Angeles Clippers could pursue a trade for Ingram.
The Clippers have had a wild offseason themselves so far. Paul George ended up leaving in free agency to join the Philadelphia 76ers and the team pivoted to signing both Derrick Jones Jr. and Nicolas Batum.
With the departue of George, Los Angeles could have an opening that Ingram would fit perfectly into.
During the 2023-24 NBA season with New Orleans, Ingram ended up averaging 20.8 points per game to go along with 5.7 assists and 5.1 rebounds. He shot 49.2 percent from the floor overall and knocked down 35.5 percent of his three-point attempts.
At 26 years old, Ingram is starting his prime. He would be the kind of piece that could be acquired and signed to a long-term extension and remain extremely productive for the entire deal he gets.
If he were to be traded to the Clippers, Ingram would form a new big three in L.A. He would play alongside James Harden and Kawhi Leonard.
He might even be a better fit alongside those two players than George was. Ingram doesn't rely on his three-point shooting and prefers to score in the paint and from mid-range.
Obviously, this is simply speculation. No reports have connected Los Angeles to a potential trade for Ingram. However, it would make sense.
All of that being said, it seems likely that these rumors will continue on for awhile. The Pelicans still appear to be interested in moving Ingram and his camp has joined the search for a new team. Everything could change and Ingram could remain with New Orleans, but that does not seem very likely at this point in time.
Keep an eye on the Clippers as a potential trade destination.