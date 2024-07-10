Ranking Every New Orleans Pelicans Player into Different Tiers
The New Orleans Pelicans became somewhat predictable over the past two years. They had some exciting regular season stretches, followed by an early bounce from the playoffs.
Could the latest move they made be the one to push them over the edge?
Here's how the roster shakes out in terms of different tiers if they were to start playing games today.
Tier 1: One of a Kind
The top tier is one man alone, the face of the franchise, Zion Williamson.
Williamson is entering year six with the Pelicans. While it hasn't been perfect, he's a truly elite player when healthy.
The former Duke Blue Devil averages 24.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. The only problem is that he's had a propensity to miss games due to injury. During the last campaign, though, he appeared in 70 contests and things looked brighter before he missed the playoffs.
If he can follow last year up by staying mostly healthy and pushing into the postseason, the ceiling could be higher-than-ever.
Tier 2: Should Be a Perennial All-Star
This tier includes the other three bonafide stars on the roster: Brandon Ingram, Herb Jones and newcomer Dejounte Murray.
Whether or not Ingram has had the best fit with New Orleans in the past doesn't take away from the fact he's an All-Star caliber player when performing at his best.
The mid-range specialist can be the best player on a fringe playoff team, but has needed a better guard next to him for a while now. If he sticks around, which has become increasingly likely, having Murray on the court with him will hopefully unlock something.
Murray instantly becomes one of the best players on the team and something that has been sorely missed. Having him take over the primary ball handling role will allow CJ McCollum to revert to a more traditional shooting guard spot.
The former Atlanta Hawks guard will now get the ball back into his hands after a disappointing run with Trae Young where he was moved to an off-ball role.
Jones is one of the best defensive players in the NBA and finally landed on the All-Defensive First Team this past season. He deserves to be in the same conversation as these other players, but has the worst chance to actually make an All-Star team given his lack of offense would make him a strange fit in a contest that finished 211-186 last year.
In a just world, the NBA would have him there, though.
Tier 3: Will Win Games Through Sheer Will and Shooting
McCollum, Trey Murphy III find themselves right behind the All-Stars, but on any given night could become the best player on the court. The problem is they can have just as many nights where they disappear.
As mentioned earlier, the addition of Murray will help McCollum have less stress on his shoulders. Instead of running point guard duties full time, he can focus on his better-than-ever shooting.
Six of the Pelicans' wins last season came on games decided by 10 points or less when the 32-year-old made at least four threes.
Murphy continues to improve and could eventually make his way into the perennial All-Star category. For now, though he brings plenty of value as a prolific shooter and solid defender.
His efficiency took a slight dip last season, but he at least made more threes on his increased shot load.
Tier 4: Know What to Expect for 20 Minutes a Night
Jose Alvarado and Daniel Theis have established roles for themselves in the NBA and will have a noticeable impact during the short amount of time they get each night.
Fresh off pushing Puerto Rico to Olympic qualification, Alvarado is one of the most fun players to watch in the league. He's electric off the bench between stealing inbounds passes, being a pesky defender and knocking down clutch threes.
One of the oddest players to have a dedicated, and somewhat popular fan account on social media, Theis is now the best option New Orleans has at center.
He has established himself as a consistent backup big man who can space the floor a good bit.
New Orleans is heading for a smaller lineup this year, but will get crucial big man minutes from the 32-year-old. He won't be Jonas Valanciunas, but the Pelicans aren't going to ask him to be.
Tier 5: All About Potential
Jordan Hawkins flashed some ability as a shooter in his rookie season, and New Orleans will hope for Yves Missi to do the same on the defensive side of the ball in 2024.
Each of the last two Pelicans first-round draft picks don't offer face-of-the-franchise potential, but they have at least some situational upside as the team figures out what they're going to be in the NBA.
Tier 6: Oh Yea, That Guy
Matt Ryan and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl won't play every night, but will have a couple standout performances off the bench in either a blowout win or loss. Shoutout to that one game Ryan had against the Detroit Pistons last year, though.