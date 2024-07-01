Vegas Oddsmakers Increase New Orleans Pelicans' NBA Championship Odds After Acquiring Dejounte Murray
Could the New Orleans Pelicans be on the brink of a major turnaround after their trade with Atlanta for guard Dejounte Murray? The bookies certainly seem to think so.
Betsonline has improved the Pelicans' championship odds from +5000 to +3500. SI reports that DraftKings Sportsbook lifted the NBA Finals title chances for New Orleans from +6000 to +5000.
Murray's value as a scorer and playmaker helps to boost New Orleans backcourt with CJ McCollum. The addition of rookies C Yves Missi (1st Round) and G Antonio Reeves (2nd Round) in last week's 2024 NBA Draft allowed veterans C Jonas Valanciunas and G/F Naji Marshall to walk in free agency.
However, the Pelicans could have more personnel moves on the horizon as the Brandon Ingram trade rumors continue to trend. Reportedly, talks between the Kings and Pelicans about Ingram have intensified since the draft. If true, what will be the countermove for the new general manager, Bryson Graham, if the Pels exchange Ingram in a trade?
DraftKings NBA Championship Odds
- Boston Celtics: +290
- Denver Nuggets: +800
- Oklahoma City Thunder: +850
- New York Knicks: +850
- Minnesota Timberwolves: +1000
- Milwaukee Bucks: +1100
- Dallas Mavericks: +1200
- Philadelphia 76ers: +1200
- Los Angeles Lakers: +3000
- Golden State Warriors: +3000
- Phoenix Suns: +3000
- Los Angeles Clippers: +4000
- Miami Heat: +4000
- Cleveland Cavaliers: +4000
- Memphis Grizzlies: +4000
- New Orleans Pelicans: +5000
- Indiana Pacers: +6000
- Sacramento Kings: +7500
- Orlando Magic: +8000
- Houston Rockets: +10000
- San Antonio Spurs: +15000
- Atlanta Hawks: +40000
- Chicago Bulls: +80000
- Washington Wizards: +100000
- Utah Jazz: +100000
- Toronto Raptors: +100000
- Portland Trail Blazers: +100000
- Detroit Pistons: +100000
- Charlotte Hornets: +100000
- Brooklyn Nets: +100000
BetOnline NBA Championship Odds
- Boston Celtics 3/1
- Oklahoma City Thunder 13/2 (+650)
- Denver Nuggets 8/1
- Philadelphia 76ers 8/1
- New York Knicks 19/2 (+950)
- Dallas Mavericks 10/1
- Minnesota Timberwolves 10/1
- Milwaukee Bucks 11/1
- Los Angeles Lakers 25/1
- Golden State Warriors 35/1
- New Orleans Pelicans 35/1
- Memphis Grizzlies 40/1
- Miami Heat 40/1
- Phoenix Suns 40/1
- Cleveland Cavaliers 50/1
- Indiana Pacers 50/1
- Orlando Magic 50/1
- Los Angeles Clippers 55/1
- Sacramento Kings 66/1
- Houston Rockets 80/1
- San Antonio Spurs 100/1
- Atlanta Hawks 250/1
- Chicago Bulls 750/1
- Brooklyn Nets 1000/1
- Charlotte Hornets 1000/1
- Detroit Pistons 1000/1
- Portland Trail Blazers 1000/1
- Toronto Raptors 1000/1
- Utah Jazz 1000/1
- Washington Wizards 1000/1