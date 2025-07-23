Recent Pelicans Player Signs With New NBA Team
The New Orleans Pelicans have had one of the most intriguing young cores in the NBA, headlined by 25-year-old star Zion Williamson and guys like Trey Murphy III, Yves Missi, Jeremiah Fears, and Derik Queen, but they have lost one of their young talents to another NBA franchise.
After spending his rookie year in New Orleans, 24-year-old guard Antonio Reeves is signing a two-way contract with the Charlotte Hornets.
Via Shams Charania: "The Charlotte Hornets are signing guard Antonio Reeves to a two-way NBA deal, sources tell ESPN. The 2024 Pelicans second-round pick averaged 6.9 points and 40% 3-point shooting in 44 games as a rookie last season."
Reeves, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard, made 44 appearances and six starts with the Pelicans last season, averaging 6.9 points, 1.4 rebounds, 0.9 assists, and 0.5 steals in 15.0 minutes per game while shooting 45.6% from the field and 39.5% from three-point range.
The Hornets are now picking up an elite three-point shooter, and Reeves was able to truly put it on display in the G League. Through nine regular-season appearances with the Birmingham Squadron, Reeves averaged 24.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 49.7% from the field and 48.5% from beyond the arc.
Reeves played in this year's NBA Summer League with the Pelicans, but had a timid performance, averaging 14.4 points through five games on just 31.3% shooting from three-point range. Still, Reeves is proven enough to have landed a new NBA job after finishing his tenure in New Orleans.