Six-Year NBA Veteran Breaks Silence On Signing With Serbian Team
The New Orleans Pelicans have been a struggling franchise since being created in 2002, and while they have had some big-time stars come through like Chris Paul and Anthony Davis, the organization has always had trouble retaining their talent.
On top of losing stars, New Orleans has not had the best luck with their role players, with a good margin of them flaming out of the NBA entirely.
Recently, a former Pelicans guard, who had high expectations coming into the franchise, shockingly signed with a team in Serbia to continue his basketball career.
The Pelicans acquired Devonte' Graham in the 2021 NBA offseason in a sign-and-trade with the Charlotte Hornets, but after just one and a half seasons in New Orleans, his time with the franchise was over.
Devonte' Graham signs with Crvena Zvezda
The Pelicans traded Graham to the San Antonio Spurs during the 2022-23 season, where he would spend the rest of that season and the 2023-24 season, but has been out of the NBA since. Now, after missing out on a return to the NBA, Graham has decided to take the overseas route. Graham has officially signed with Crvena Zvezda for the 2025-26 season.
Via Eurohoops: "🇷🇸🔴OFFICIAL: Devonte’ Graham has joined Crvena Zvezda for the 2025-26 season!"
Crvena Zvezda is one of the best basketball teams in Europe, as they dominate the Serbian League, and the addition of Graham will be huge for them.
Graham, 30, was a promising guard throughout his six years in the NBA, with his best season coming as a sophomore with the Hornets. In year two, Graham averaged 18.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game with 38.2/37.3/82.0 shooting splits.
Graham talks about the new move
Of course, Graham likely would have preferred a return to the NBA, but joining a historic Crvena Zvezda team is not a bad option by any means. In a recent interview on the team's official YouTube channel, Graham got honest about joining his new team.
"I'm excited," Graham said. "I took a little break and took some time to think about it, where I wanted to play, and I think me and my agent figured out that this is a great place to be... I've heard that EuroLeague is the best league to play in. I've heard that the fans here are unbelievable. The competition is at an extreme high... I wasn't expecting [an offer], but I'm glad it came."
Graham making his way to Belgrade is one of the best non-NBA options for him, and if he is able to play well in Europe, he should be able to have a shot at an NBA return eventually.