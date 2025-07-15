Star NBA Defender Officially Signs Multi-Year Contract With Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans have had a surprisingly busy 2025 NBA offseason, headlined by the acquisition of Jordan Poole in a big trade with the Washington Wizards, but they have made plenty of other moves to gear up for their 2025-26 campaign.
The Pelicans have an impressive core group, and they are doing all they can to keep it together for the long term. After ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Pelicans are signing star defender Herb Jones to a three-year, $68 million contract extension, the franchise has made it official.
"The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed Herb Jones to a multi-year contract extension. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed," the Pelicans announced.
"Jones, 6-7, 212, earned NBA First Team All-Defensive honors following the 2023-24 season after finishing the regular season as one of four players in the NBA to compile at least 100 steals and 60 blocks. His 1.4 steals per game tied for seventh among all qualified NBA players, and his 105 total steals ranked 11th in the NBA.
"During the season, Jones ranked fifth among non-centers in the NBA with 167 STOCKS (steals + blocks). Jones also ranked fourth in the NBA in contested (257) and blocked (15) three-pointers. Since entering the league and earning Second Team All-Rookie honors in the 2021-22 season, Jones is one of eight players in the NBA with 350 steals and 150 blocks."
Pelicans executive Joe Dumars commented on the decision to sign Jones to a contract extension.
"Herb Jones exemplifies all the great qualities our team values with his toughness, competitiveness, and commitment to getting better every day. We could not be more excited to sign Herb to this contract extension and keep him in New Orleans for many years to come," Dumars said.
The 26-year-old forward will certainly be a huge part of New Orleans' future, so keeping him around through, at least, the 2028-29 season is ideal.