Taylor Jenkins' Ja Morant Statement After Injury in Grizzlies-Pelicans
The Memphis Grizzlies collected a wire-to-wire victory over the New Orleans Pelicans 132-124 on Friday night. Memphis superstar Ja Morant seemed poised for a remarkable game, but the 25-year-old star went down in the third quarter with an apparent shoulder injury. Morant stayed down on the floor before being helped up and whisked to the locker room.
New Orleans made a run in his absence, reducing the Grizzlies' 22-point lead to 8 late in the third quarter. Memphis composed itself and then went on a 16-2 run from the late part of the third to early in the fourth. Morant would return to the bench as a spectator, as he did not return to game action.
Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins addressed the injury postgame with the media following the Grizzlies' 10th road victory this year.
"No update. Obviously, he took a nice shot to the shoulder, but we'll get more evaluation in the next couple of days," Taylor told the media postgame.
Morant has missed 12 games this year because of injury, but the Grizzlies have the third-best record in the Western Conference. A big reason for that is their prolific scoring this year. On Thursday night, they set a franchise record for points with 155 against the Toronto Raptors.
Memphis is the No. 1 scoring team in the league this season after finishing dead-last in points per game last year. Much of that is attributed to the poor health the Grizzlies suffered last year, but with Morant, Jaren Jackson, Jr., and Desmond Bane relatively healthy this season, Memphis has become a scoring juggernaut.
Memphis travels to Oklahoma City to face the Thunder on Sunday.
