Three Teams That Make Sense For a Potential Zion Williamson Trade
The New Orleans Pelicans might've finished last season as one of the worst teams in the NBA, but it's hard to ignore the talent that this roster has. Assuming everyone is healthy, there are arguably 12 players on New Orleans' roster who deserve playing time in an NBA rotation. However, health was a major concern about this roster last season.
Last year, rookie center Yves Missi and reserve forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl were the only players to appear in at least 60 games, something the Pelicans were definitely not happy to see. If injuries continue to be the talking point of this roster, it brings into question if it's time for New Orleans to explore trade options for Zion Williamson.
Recently, ESPN insiders were polled in an article and Williamson was voted as the next superstar to request a trade from his team. When he's been on the court, and that's just been 214 games since he was drafted in 2019, Williamson has been one of the most electric players in the NBA. However, if things go south next season, a change of scenery might be what's best for him.
In that case, what teams make sense to take the risk on Williamson, especially since he could come at a discounted price due to his injury history.
The Detroit Pistons
Assuming nothing drastic happens, the Detroit Pistons have their franchise star for years to come with Cade Cunningham. In addition, they have an interesting supporting cast that should continue to improve, with players like Ron Holland and Ausar Thompson being viewed as high-potential players.
However, given the fact that Detroit doesn't have any first-round picks other than their own for the future and likely won't be selecting near the lottery any time soon, making a trade seems like the only likely option for them to add a co-star to pair with Cunningham.
Jalen Duren and Williamson would give the Pistons one of the most physically imposing front courts in the NBA, and Williamson would serve as an ideal pick-and-roll partner with Cunningham. In terms of price, assuming Williamson continues to battle injuries, the Pistons could likely land him for Tobias Harris, one of their young wings, and a first-round pick.
The Charlotte Hornets
The Charlotte Hornets look to be on the right path in their rebuild, especially after seeing their performance in the NBA 2K26 Summer League. Making four selections in the 2025 NBA Draft, the Hornets could have a pair of starting wings in Kon Knueppel and Liam McNeeley in the future.
However, if the Hornets want to make a swing and get some eyes on them, trading for Williamson could be a smart move. Pairing Williamson with LaMelo Ball might just be must-watch TV, but Williamson could fit well in Charlotte due to the shooters they have on their roster.
A deal for Williamson to the Hornets could look like Williamson and Jose Alvarado for Miles Bridges, Tre Mann, Tidjane Salaun, and draft capital. It could be a risky move, but the upside for this deal could make Charlotte a contender in a few years.
The Phoenix Suns
Devin Booker made the NBA Finals in his first-ever postseason, playing over 40 minutes per game, but ended up blowing a 2-0 lead to the Milwaukee Bucks as Giannis Antetokounmpo captured his first title. Ever since, the roster construction by Phoenix has been questionable, as they enter the 2025-26 season with a new look team.
Without much control of their draft capital over the next few seasons, Phoenix will have to be active in the trade market if they want to add another star alongside Booker. They added Dillon Brooks and Jalen Green in the Kevin Durant trade, but Brooks is more of a complementary piece, and Green's fit is questionable.
The Pelicans likely wouldn't have any interest in Green, given they already have Jordan Poole, so a deal for Williamson to Phoenix would likely be a multi-team deal. However, if they could pull it off and move on from Green, Phoenix could add a star in Williamson alongside Booker and find a more traditional point guard to replace Green in that case.
Unless Phoenix is willing to give up Booker, taking a swing for Williamson might be their best chance at getting back into contention.
Related Articles
NBA Insiders Predict Zion Williamson, Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Requests
Does Trading Trey Murphy III to the Golden State Warriors Make Sense?
Pelicans' Joe Dumars Dishes Out Harsh Truth to Zion Williamson