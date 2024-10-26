What New Orleans Pelicans Learned From Zion Williamson's Clutch Season Debut
The New Orleans Pelicans superstar missed the first game of the season but he finally returned to the court and made a huge impact on the win over the Portland Trail Blazers.
After trading blows with the Chicago Bulls in the season opener on Wednesday, the Pelicans welcomed Zion Williamson back into their lineup. He missed their last game after being ruled out due to sickness.
Of course, it comes as a bit of bittersweet news, as the team still isn't fully healthy after the injury to Dejounte Murray. New Orleans will have to wait a month and some change before they can see the duo on the court together.
Williamson, who was originally reported as on a minutes restriction, played 29 minutes. He picked up 16 points while shooting 4-of-15 from the field with 11 rebounds, seven assists, four blocks and a steal.
His Clutch Defense Sealed The Game
The most obvious impact that the 24-year-old had on the game came in the waining seconds.
Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons rushed to the rim in attempt to lay in the game-tying basket and send the game to overtime. Williamson, already standing in the paint, showed off his vertical and met the ball before it got to the rim and sent it straight back to the ground.
Rightfully so, he celebrated and started to talk his talk as he walked down the court.
The 23-year-old has battled a ton of injuries to start his basketball career, but clearly still possesses the explosiveness to meet people at the rim. He had four blocks in total against Portland, which is a feat he only reached once last season. It was just his sixth career game with at least three blocks and second with four or more. There's no need to worry about his burst right now.
Playmaking Shines Once Again
There's a reason that the Pelicans have employed 'Point Zion' a couple of times in the past. He is surprisingly effective as a playmaker.
He finished the night against Portland with seven assists to just one turnover. On a night like to tonight, where he shot just 4-of-15 from the field, it's important that he come up big in other ways.
It's not a shock to see him be efficient in that regard, but it also is nice to see him not give up after struggling in his return to the court.
New Orleans will have to wait once again to see their lineup at full strength, but at least Williamson looks ready to lead some dominant basketball once again.