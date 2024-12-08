Willie Green's Blunt Statement After Pelicans-Thunder
The New Orleans Pelicans fell to 5-19 on the season after a 119-109 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. To make matters worse, star forward Brandon Ingram injured his ankle on the team's first offensive possession of the second half. Ingram rolled around in pain after stepping on Lu Dort's foot on a three-point attempt.
New Orleans will already be without Zion Williamson in the foreseeable future as he deals with a hamstring injury. If Ingram's injury is long-term, the Pelicans don't have any options to compensate for missing both their stars in the lineup.
Head coach Willie Green addressed the media postgame about the team's psyche after Ingram's injury in the game, saying, "It was an unacceptable start, committing turnovers, allowing a team to score 42 points in your building, we have to be better for 48 minutes."
Green told reporters postgame there is no update on Ingram at this time. Ingram struggled to find his rhythm in the first half, attempting just four shots and scoring five points. Oklahoma City has the No. 1 defense in the NBA, and they formulated a good plan to limit the Pelicans' leading scorer this season.
The Pelicans must regroup quickly, with the team heading to San Antonio for a back-to-back on Sunday. Injuries have riddled this season's optimism with setbacks to Ingram, Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy III, Dejounte Murray, and CJ McCollum.
New Orleans has won just one road game this season, an early-season game against the Portland Trail Blazers. With both of their stars seemingly out for a while, the Pelicans must find ways to win before the season is over.
