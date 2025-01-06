Willie Green's Statement After Pelicans vs Wizards
The New Orleans Pelicans swept the season series with the Washington Wizards after a 110-98 victory on Sunday afternoon. New Orleans won back-to-back games for the first time since the year's first two games. Washington played the game without its leading scorer, Jordan Poole, and the Pelicans took advantage earlier by grabbing a 15-point halftime lead.
Two days after Pelicans guard CJ McCollum tied a career-high 50 points, New Orleans' offensive attack was much more balanced on Sunday—all five starters scored in double-figures, led by McCollum's 25 points. The Pelicans are finally starting to knock some outside shots down after making 18 three-pointers in consecutive games for the first time all season.
This was just the Pelicans' second road win of the season, and after the game, head coach Willie Green addressed the media on the Pelicans' road victory.
"Better job tonight defensively. I think we got off to a good start. That helped us a ton," Coach Green told reporters.
"The first quarter points was 33, and it was really off our defense, getting steals, finishing possessions when we contest shots and it allowed us to get in transition."
New Orleans played Sunday's game without Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram but received an injury scare late in the third quarter when forward Trey Murphy III turned his ankle. He went back to the locker room, and the Pelicans eventually ruled him out of the game. Murphy III has dealt with injuries, missing the first 10 games of the season after injuring his hamstring during training camp. Coach Green said there was no update on the severity of his injury at this time.
The Pelicans return home for two games, starting on Tuesday when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors