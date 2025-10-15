Zion Williams Says Viral Dunk in Pelicans-Rockets Could've Been 'Crazier'
The New Orleans Pelicans nearly got the best of a star-studded Houston Rockets team in a preseason matchup on Tuesday night, but suffered a 130-128 loss for their first defeat through three exhibition games.
Leading the charge for New Orleans in the close loss was rookie guard Jeremiah Fears, who dropped 20 points, six rebounds, four assists, and two steals on 8-15 shooting through 22 minutes off the bench. Star forward Zion Williamson led the Pelicans' starters with 13 points, three rebounds, four assists, and a game-high four steals on 6-11 shooting in 23 minutes.
While Williamson did not have his best game against Houston, posting a team-worst plus/minus of -22, he managed to still put on a show in front of the home crowd.
Williamson's highlight dunk
Of course, when Williamson gets a fast break with no defenders in front of him, he is expected to get flashy. On Tuesday, Williamson pulled out his signature 360-degree dunk, turning heads as the "slimmed-down" star showed off his elite athleticism.
Williamson has certainly pulled out similar dunks to this one before, but of course, fans love it every time. This highlight dunk on Tuesday night went viral on social media, as many fans are excited to see this version of Williamson back in action.
While this was an absurd dunk to pull out mid-game, Williamson believes it could have been better. After the game, Williamson downplayed the highlight dunk when asked what goes through his mind when he has that type of fast-break dunk opportunity.
"Everything definitely does slow down. I think after I did the dunk, I was like, 'I could have done something crazier.' It felt light," Williamson said. "In that moment, once you realize you've got the breakaway, it does feel like time slows down."
Could we see Zion in the Dunk Contest?
Williamson, 25, has always been one of the premier in-game dunkers, with many fans calling for him to do the NBA Dunk Contest. Of course, when Williamson is disappointed with his own dunks, knowing he could have thrown down a "crazier" one, the thought of him participating in the contest certainly grows.
Of course, it seems like Williamson is much more focused on improving his all-around game heading into the 2025-26 season and helping the Pelicans win as many games as possible. Regardless, it seems like he is always going to put on a show, and he will likely try to get that "crazier" dunk at some point during the season.