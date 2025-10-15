Zion Williamson Turns Heads With Monster Windmill Dunk in Pelicans-Rockets
The second fans caught a glimpse of Zion Williamson during the New Orleans Pelicans' media day, they've started to buy in on a turnaround season for the former first overall pick. Weight has always been a major concern for Williamson, even when he was coming out of Duke. However, after a transformative offseason, he'll look to be a healthier and available version of himself.
In Williamson's first two preseason games out in Australia, he combined for 23 points in just around 31 minutes, while also displaying his playmaking and defensive abilities. Tuesday night set the stage for New Orleans' first matchup against an NBA opponent with the Houston Rockets, and Williamson stole the show with a monster slam in the third quarter.
Picking off a pass from Alperen Sengun intended for Kevin Durant, Williamson ran down the floor and pulled off a 360 slam dunk as the crowd erupted in Birmingham, Alabama. A move reminiscent of his standout season with the Blue Devils, the reasons to buy into Williamson as he enters his sixth season in the NBA continue to grow.
What Could Be In Store For Williamson?
Based on the NBA's new criteria of 65 games to qualify for awards, Williamson has reached that mark just once since entering the league via the 2019 NBA Draft (played 70 games in 2023-24). Williamson's best season wasn't even his healthiest, but that could all change in 2025-26 if all these changes he's made hold up through an 82-game season.
If he's on the court, New Orleans can expect Williamson to be a dominant presence attacking the rim, as he's always near the league leaders in attempts inside the arc. However, it's his improvement as a playmaker that could help him reach that star potential that made him the first overall pick.
In the 12 games Williamson played after the All-Star break, his assist average climbed to 5.8 per game, fueled by the first two triple-double games of his career. The Pelicans will be without Dejounte Murray at the beginning of the season, meaning Williamson could step into a facilitator role, given Jordan Poole and Jeremiah Fears still have room to grow in that aspect of their games.
Finishing Tuesday's preseason game against the Rockets with 13 points, four assists, and four steals, Williamson will have one more opportunity to showcase himself before the regular season when the Pelicans head to Orlando to face the Magic on Thursday.