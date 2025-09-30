Zion Williamson Ecstatic to Play With Warriors Champions Poole, Looney
This offseason, the New Orleans Pelicans had an interesting approach, as they seemingly attempted to get younger, while still putting together a roster that can potentially make some noise in the Western Conference.
The Pelicans' offseason was headlined by the acquisition of Jordan Poole from the Washington Wizards, as the 26-year-old guard now makes his way to the third team of his career.
Poole spent the first four seasons of his NBA career with the Golden State Warriors, including playing a huge part in their 2022 championship run, accompanied by veteran center Kevon Looney, who also joined the Pelicans this offseason.
Poole and Looney are bringing some much-needed championship experience to New Orleans, and nobody seems more excited about playing alongside two champions than two-time All-Star forward Zion Williamson.
Williamson is excited about his new teammates
During last week's media day, Williamson showed his excitement about playing with Poole and Looney and how much their experience will help the Pelicans.
"It helps a lot," Williamson said with a huge smile on his face. "I mean, those dudes won a championship. That's what we all strive for. So, they not only won the championship, they went through the journey, went through the playoffs, they felt the energy, and they lived it. That type of experience, you just can't get anywhere."
The Pelicans have put together a surprisingly talented roster heading into the 2025-26 season, not only with Williamson, Poole, and Looney, but standouts like Trey Murphy III, Herb Jones, Dejounte Murray, Yves Missi, Saddiq Bey, Jeremiah Fears, Jose Alvarado, Jordan Hawkins, and more. If they can stay healthy, New Orleans should undoubtedly make a playoff push, and their new veterans will be the key.
Looney, at 29 years old, is now the oldest player on the Pelicans roster heading into the 2025-26 season and is a three-time NBA champion, although he only played in two of them. Looney signing with the Pelicans could be the most underrated move of the NBA offseason, as he is not only a very reliable backup center, but he brings some much-needed experience to New Orleans.
The Pelicans are in a good spot heading into the new NBA season with their offseason additions, although time will tell how successful this group can actually be.
Related Articles
Brandon Ingram Takes Shot at Pelicans Fans at Raptors Media Day
Zion Williamson's Message to Jordan Poole Should Get NBA Fans Excited
Jordan Poole's Telling Message After Reuniting With Former Warriors Teammate