Brandon Ingram Takes Shot at Pelicans Fans at Raptors Media Day
Brandon Ingram has yet to debut for the Toronto Raptors after the New Orleans Pelicans traded him at the deadline amid his recovery from a season-ending ankle injury, but that didn't stop him from taking shots at his former team's fanbase at Raptors Media Day on Monday.
Ingram spent five and a half seasons in New Orleans, earning All-Star and NBA Most Improved Player honors in 2020. He averaged a career high 24.7 points per game for the Pelicans in 2022-23, but his output decreased to 20.8 points per game in his last full season with the team in 2023-24.
The Pelicans didn't have much success as a team during Ingram's tenure, making the playoffs just twice in his five seasons, and were eliminated in the first round each time. The Ingram era in New Orleans saw the team finish above .500 just twice in the regular season, and they didn't win a single postseason game in either of those seasons.
Considering the team's lack of success with Ingram as the primary scoring option, perhaps it makes sense why he made the comments he did on Monday. Ingram indicated a lack of fan support in New Orleans, though he failed to mention that he and his teammates never really gave Pelicans fans a product worth paying to see.
Ingram's Shade
Regardless, Ingram paid compliments to the fans in Toronto while throwing shade at the ones in New Orleans.
"The most impressive thing for me (about Toronto) is seeing every seat in the arena filled up, every single game, no matter winning or losing," Ingram said. "That definitely wasn't there in New Orleans, having every seat filled and everybody showing love, whether we're down or very consistent."
The Pelicans aren't scheduled to play Toronto until March, but they'll face off twice that month on the 11th and 27th. The 27th will mark Ingram's first return trip to New Orleans following his February departure and recent comments, so it will be interesting to see if the Pelicans fanbase will give him a cold reception when he comes back.
Let's hope everyone remains healthy and both teams have something left to play for toward the end of the regular season, because it would be great for the Pelicans to have their arena filled when Ingram returns to town in late March. New Orleans' over/under line is currently set at 30.5 wins, so that may be wishful thinking.
