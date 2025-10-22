Zion Williamson, Healthy Pelicans, Get Chance for Fresh Start vs Depleted Grizzlies
Health has been an ongoing narrative for the Pelicans franchise, making the opening night availability report significant.
The organization understands that staying healthy throughout the grueling 82-game schedule is essential to competing in a loaded Western Conference, especially this season, with many teams looking to make a leap and the pressure on them to win now.
Pelicans Have Promising Update
When the New Orleans Pelicans take the floor for their 2025 opening night matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies, they'll do so with most of their key contributors available despite already ruling out two significant pieces.
According to the NBA's official injury report released Tuesday, Kevon Looney (left knee sprain) has been ruled out, Dejounte Murray (right Achilles rupture) remains out, while Karlo Matkovic (low back spasms) is listed as doubtful.
While the absences of Looney and Murray were anticipated coming into the first game, the Pelicans are optimistic about the availability of their core rotation.
The absence of Murray, who was acquired in the 2024 offseason to provide veteran leadership and playmaking, had already been factored into the team's plans and looks to be progressing well in workouts.
A Critical Start
The real story for New Orleans entering opening night is who will be available. Zion Williamson, who averaged 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists in 30 appearances during the 2024-25 campaign, is expected to anchor the frontcourt and finally blossom into a sturdy superstar.
His health and availability remain massive to the Pelicans' success as they navigate the early portion of their schedule.
With Looney unavailable in the frontcourt, the Pelicans will look to their depth with Yves Missi and Derik Queen at the center position to absorb minutes. The team's ability to withstand injuries was tested repeatedly in the 2024-25 season, and opening night is a stark contrast to how New Orleans' season ended.
As the season progresses, the hope is that Looney and Murray will integrate back into the rotation, giving the team the veteran depth and talent necessary to make a playoff push in a difficult conference.
For now, the focus remains on the players who will be available, and having Trey Murphy III, Williamson, and newly acquired Jordan Poole healthy to begin the season will be critical to getting off to a good start.
Having the majority of the roster healthy for opening night may not mean much to many teams, but it is a victory for a franchise like the Pelicans that has been plagued by availability issues in recent seasons.
Tip-off against the Grizzlies in Memphis is set for 8:00 p.m. EST.