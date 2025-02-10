Zion Williamson's Status for Pelicans vs Thunder
The New Orleans Pelicans are on an eight-game losing streak and now must face the number one team in the Western Conference, the Oklahoma City Thunder.
New Orleans has lost four straight games to the Thunder dating back to last season. Star forward Zion Williamson did not play in the two games this season, dealing with hamstring injuries.
Williamson made history on Friday night after scoring 40 points in 27 minutes of play. He became the first Pelicans player to score 40 points in less than 28 minutes of play and became just the 11th player in NBA history to accomplish that feat.
The former No. 1 overall pick has experienced another injury-riddled season with the Pelicans. New Orleans released their injury report for Monday night's game against the Thunder, revealing Williamson's status.
The former Duke standout is not listed on the report, meaning he is good to play for the first time against Oklahoma City this year. New Orleans will need the offense on Monday against the league's best defense. The Thunder leads the NBA in a few key defensive categories, including opponent points and opponent field goal percentage.
New Orleans traded away Brandon Ingram before the deadline on Thursday, ending his tenure with the Pelicans. The team will now focus on building a contender around Williamson for the future. He played a career-high 70 games last year but injured his hamstring right before the playoffs. This year, the 6-foot-6 forward averages 24.3 points per game in 16 games.
Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CST.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors