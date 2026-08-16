1 Realistic Trade the Pelicans Could Still Make Before the Season

The New Orleans Pelicans have yet to make any moves of significance this summer. They have brought back 14 of the 15 players who closed the season in New Orleans. The only departure has been Kevon Looney, and the Pelicans haven't replaced him so far.

Considering that they only won 26 games last season, this is difficult to believe. It has also understandably caused a ton of frustration among the fanbase.

Yet, all hope is not lost. The Pelicans still have time to save their offseason, at least to an extent. There are still players on the trade block who can make an impact in New Orleans.

Daniel Gafford Remains an Option for the Pelicans

One of those players is Daniel Gafford of the Dallas Mavericks. He is reportedly available, as the Mavs have entered a new era. They have a lot of frontcourt depth and are trying to offload some of their veterans with trade value. Gafford doesn't seem to have a future there. He is about to turn 28, and he is under contract for three years and $54 million.

While the Mavs may not need him, Gafford would be a solid addition to the Pelicans. New Orleans desperately needs a starting center, and Gafford is one of the best options that they can realistically acquire.

The best way to trade for Gafford for the Pelicans is to include Jordan Poole and his expiring salary. He makes $34 million next season but will become a free agent in the 2027 offseason, allowing the Mavs to open up some cap space. Plus, the Pelicans can add a couple of second-round picks to further entice the Mavs.

In addition to Gafford, the Pelicans could take back Caleb Martin, another player Dallas presumably wants to dump. Martin isn't the player he once was in his Miami days, and he is about to turn 31. He will make $10 million next season and has a player option for $9.3 million the season after. He is overpaid on that deal, so Dallas should have some interest in getting rid of that second year of that deal.

Martin has no role in the crowded Mavs frontcourt, but could be in the rotation in New Orleans. He is a decent defender and rebounder. He can attack the basket, finish around the rim, and can hit shots when left wide open.

In this trade, the Pelicans turn Poole into one starter and one potential rotation player. They address their most important needs: size, physicality, and rebounding. They end up taking on long, potentially unfavorable contracts, which is not ideal, but the Pelicans desperately need to give their fans some hope next season.

Given that they have no interest in tearing it all down and building for the future, hope has to come from winning more games next season. Trading for a center like Gafford would help immensely towards that goal.