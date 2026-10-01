3 Pelicans Weaknesses That Could Derail Their Season

The New Orleans Pelicans have enough individual talent to make an optimistic case for this season. They also have enough familiar weaknesses to make that optimism difficult to trust.

Jamahl Mosley brings a fresh voice. Trey Murphy III keeps improving. Zion WIlliamson remains a difficult matchup, and the young players have plenty of upside. But following consecutive seasons with fewer than 30 wins, New Orleans needs more than reason to feel good about training camp.

Three concerns stand between this group and a meaningful turnaround. The biggest one connects the other two.

1. Too much depends on Trey Murphy shooting-wise

The shooting concern starts with how much New Orleans depends on Murphy. Despite missing 16 games last season, he took 21.4% of the team's three-point attempts and made 23.4% of its threes. He shot 37.9%; everyone else combined shot 33.8%.

That's a heavy burden for one player. The 49-win team of 2023-24 spread it around. Eight players shot above 35% from three on at least 90 attempts: Matt Ryan (45.1), CJ McCollum (42.9), Herb Jones (41.8), Naji Marshall (38.7), Murphy (38.0), Jose Alvarado (37.7), Jordan Hawkins (36.6), and Brandon Ingram (35.5).

This roster offers considerably fewer assurances.

Jones has shown he can knock down open threes, but he hasn't show consistency. Dejounte Murray needs to start providing dependable spacing. Bennedict Mathurin's scoring abilities so far haven't included a reliable outside shot. Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen are still establishing their range.

Much of the additional shooting comes from projected reserves like Saddiq Bey, Bryce McGowens, and Jordan Poole. Their opportunities will depend on roles, matchups, and whether they can stay on the floor.

Mosley can't solve spacing simply by pointing to shooters on the bench. The players on the court most have to make shots. Otherwise, opponents can crowd Zion, clog driving lanes, and make Murphy work even harder for every clean look.

2. Effort has to become execution on defense

New Orleans finished 29th in defensive rating in 2024-25 and 23rd last season. Improvement is welcome. Respectability is still missing.

The Pelicans are counting on Mosley to establish accountability and a more competitive mindset. That matters, but wanting to defend is only the beginning.

Jones can handle difficult perimeter assignments. He can't contain the ball, rotate to the rim, and finish the possession with a rebound by himself.

Zion must become a dependable defender. Murray has to provide more resistance at the point of attack. Queen needs better awareness and sustained effort, while Yves Missi has to protect the paint without leaving the glass exposed.

Better habits help, as will better coaching. The Pelicans still need lineups that defend without sacrificing too much offense.

3. The pieces still need to fit

This is the biggest weakness because it makes the other two harder to fix.

The Pelicans have intriguing scores, developing playmakers, and capable individual defenders. They have also repeatedly demonstrated how a team can become less than the sum of its parts.

Add shooting, and defensive concerns can grow. Add defense, and the floor can shrink. Play Zion and Queen together, and spacing and interior defense become immediate questions. Finding minutes for everyone doesn't necessarily produce a balanced rotation.

Managment has acknowledged that more roster work remains. It had better.

Mosley can improve habits, clarify responsibilities, and help young players develop. He still needs combinations that complement one another. If the Pelicans really intend to make the playoffs, finishing the roster must mean addressing those weaknesses, not just collecting another interesting player.