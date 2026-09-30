What Jamahl Mosley's Remarks Really Mean for Pelicans' Season

The New Orleans Pelicans held their annual Media Day on Monday, and all eyes were on new head coach Jamahl Mosley’s message about the upcoming season. New Orleans is coming off the worst two-year stretch in franchise history, winning only 47 games over the past couple of seasons.

Mosley’s position mirrors his stint with the Orlando Magic in 2021, when he was tasked with turning around a fledgling organization. Mosley led the Magic to three straight playoff appearances, something the Pelicans have never done in franchise history.

For those wondering what he expects in his first year in New Orleans, the former Magic coach was clear and direct about his vision this season.

Jamahl Mosley painted an exciting picture for Pelicans on Media Day

“These guys are going to be hearing my voice for 82-plus games,” Mosley said, suggesting he expects this team to make a playoff push. He also reiterated a couple of times that rebuilding a culture here starts with defense.

"Culture isn’t just a buzzword we paint on the facility walls; it’s what you commit to doing when shots aren’t falling," Mosley added. "We have dynamic offensive weapons, but our ceiling will strictly be dictated by our grit, communication, and connectivity on the defensive end."

Rebuilding the Pelicans' defense will prove challenging, given their lack of interior size in the middle. The team failed to secure a starting-caliber center this offseason, instead choosing to approach this season with a “center by committee” philosophy.

"We have diverse skill sets at the five, and we intend to weaponize that variety," Mosley said. "Certain nights will call for rim deterrence and second-chance points; others will require high-post playmaking and perimeter defense. Everyone has to stay ready."

New Orleans ranked near the bottom of the league in opponent points in the paint and defensive rebounding, further magnifying the curious move not to secure a bona fide starting center this summer. A rotation of Zion Williamson, Derik Queen, Yves Missi, and Karlo Matkovic is diverse offensively, but no one outside of Missi really deters opponents at the rim.

One aspect the Pelicans do have in their favor is their perimeter defensive pressure. New Orleans was top 10 in the league in steals and deflections per game last year.

That starts with their perimeter defensive anchor Herb Jones, who was finally healthy this offseason after rehabbing from shoulder surgery last summer. Add Dejounte Murray, Trey Murphy III, and even Jeremiah Fears, who set the franchise record for steals in a game as a rookie (eight), and you have the makings of a scrappy backcourt that can apply immense ball pressure on the defense.

Mosley’s teams in Orlando were defensive-minded and scrappy, and he looks to bring the same mentality to this group in New Orleans.

I asked Pelicans coach Jamahl Mosley about any comparison to this Pelicans team and the 2021 Orlando Magic team he took over #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/f9QEUTHJ9y — Terry Kimble (@TK_Nola) September 28, 2026

Whether that translates to wins remains to be seen. The Western Conference is brutal, and the Pelicans' lack of size is concerning against much more skilled and talented teams. They may still make a move during the season to bolster this roster. Jordan Poole’s $30-plus mission expiring contract will most likely be moved by the trade deadline, and the team could use future assets in return.

Fans looking for a world-changing message from Mosley didn't get one on Monday. Instead, they heard from a coach who has been in a similar position before and turned the tide for that franchise. New Orleans is hoping for something similar this time around in the Big Easy.