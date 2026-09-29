Dejounte Murray's Comments Are a Great Sign for Pelicans' Season

This year’s Media Day for New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray looked a whole lot different than the one a season ago. Last year, Murray was still rehabbing from a torn Achilles injury, hopeful he'd return to the court but unsure when. This season, the former All-Star guard is eager to get the season started with something to prove.

He told reporters on Monday that it was important to return last season to prove to himself and the world what he’s capable of. Now, with a healthy offseason behind him, he and the Pelicans are excited about his upcoming year.

"What I can say after my first day when I left the gym... I left very excited... texting and telling my brothers and just my family like now it feels like a place to be... Most importantly, I was excited to go back,” the Seattle native said about his return to the team this summer.

I asked Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray about returning last season from injury and how it could springboard him to start this year #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/X3fEMaHT9s — Terry Kimble (@TK_Nola) September 28, 2026

His absence wa glaring last year, especially once the Pelicans traded backup point guard Jose Alvarado to the New York Knicks.

Without a true ball-handling facilitator like Murray, the offense struggled to get into their sets consistently. That onus fell on Jordan Poole, who struggled all season with his shooting and decision-making. Even rookie Jeremiah Fears admitted to hitting the rookie wall at one point in the season, leaving the Pelicans with too few options to run their offense properly.

Now, with Murray back, the offense adds a deadly pick-and-roll playmaker, allowing players like Yves Missi and Karlo Matkovic to be effective rim runners in the paint.

Murray also stands as a necessary vocal leader in the locker room, something the team has missed with players like Naji Marshall, Alvarado, and CJ McCollum gone from the roster. He is the second-oldest player on the team, only behind veteran center DeAndre Jordan, and his voice for accountability is necessary on a team this young. Only he and Jordan are in their 30s, and they represent one of the youngest teams in the league. However, he’s here not just for his leadership, but for his play on the court.

The 6-foot-4 guard can be a dynamic two-way player when healthy, having already earned All-NBA Defensive Team honors, collecting the league steals-leader crown in 2022, and averaging over 20 points a game in three of his last five seasons in this league.

It was clear what the Pelicans' vision for him was when they traded away Dyson Daniels, E.J. Liddell, Larry Nance Jr., and two first-round picks for Murray: have a well-rounded playmaker run the offense alongside the likes of Brandon Ingram, McCollum, and Zion Williamson. Unfortunately, that foursome never played a single regular-season game together, with injuries and trades breaking up the team after an abysmal year in which the Pelicans won just 21 games.

Murray returned to the lineup late last season, after more than a year. The former first-round pick played in 14 games, averaging 16.7 points, 6.4 assists, and 5.4 rebounds per game. Although the sample size is extremely small, the numbers support the claim of the value he adds to the team.

Per Databallr, the Pelicans had a +4.4 net rating while he was on the court, compared with a -5.8 rating when he was out. Despite the Pelicans being long away from playoff contention last season, the veteran guard made it a point to play.

Now, Murray must incorporate his skills alongside Williamson, Trey Murphy III, and the dynamic pair of rookies from last season, Derik Queen and Fears, to right this sinking ship in New Orleans. Murray knows he has much to prove to change perceptions around the Pelicans, and that starts with winning basketball games. Oct. 21 is the first chance for him and the Pelicans to show and prove.