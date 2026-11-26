If you're a New Orleans Pelicans fan, you might need an extra helping of imagination when putting together your list of things to be thankful for this Thanksgiving. And an antacid.

The losses are piling up, the same old problems haven't gone away, and a team that entered the season with relatively low expectations has somehow managed to fall short of them.

But gratitude doesn't require satisfaction. There are still a few things worth appreciating about the Pelicans, particularly when looking beyond this season.

1. Jeremiah Fears is getting better

Watching Jeremiah Fears develop into an NBA point guard has been one of the season's more enjoyable parts. The second-year guard has improved as a scorer, rebounder, and facilitator. He's already had three games with at least 10 assists and has recorded his first career triple-double.

What's just as encouraging is his competitive drive. Fears wants to win, and you can see how much it bothers him when the Pelicans don't. He doesn't shy away from big moments or back down from a challenge, regardless of who's on the other side.

He's got plenty to learn. He must improve defensively; his outside shot has been sporadic, and he needs to learn to channel some of that competitive fire, but that's the kind of mentality the Pelicans need more of.

2. Derik Queen is just scratching the surface

We can argue about what the Pelicans gave up to get Derik Queen, but that shouldn't get in the way of enjoying what he brings to the floor.

Queen has shown he can be productive in limited minutes, recording multiple double-doubles off the bench this season. His combination of size, scoring touch, and feel for the game makes him an intriguing piece to develop alongside Fears.

The Pelicans haven't necessarily found their next franchise player, but they have a couple of young guys worth getting excited about.

3. Zion Williamson is healthy and producing

Williamson hasn't been as dominant as in the past, but he's been relatively healthy and remains an efficient scorer. Zion has also been more active on the defensive end.

That's good news for the Pelicans, though for different reasons than it might have been a couple of years ago.

New Orleans is in its eighth season of the Zion era, and it's increasingly difficult to make the case for a ninth. The longer Zion stays on the court and produces, the better the Pelicans' chances of getting a meaningful return in a trade.

Once the hope for the future, the Pelicans have posted five losing seasons since Williamson arrived and are headed for a sixth. Perhaps the best thing Zion could do for the future of basketball in New Orleans might be to play well enough to help the franchise move on from him.

4. The Pelicans should know what they have

If nothing else, the season thus far should have cleared up any misconceptions about this team's ceiling.

There shouldn't be much debate about whether the Pelicans are a player or two away from contention. Knowing where you stand is valuable, provided you're willing to do something about it.

With plenty of time before the trade deadline, Joe Dumars and his staff could reshape the roster, recoup some assets, and give the franchise a clearer sense of direction. There's no good reason to waste another season pretending this group is something it isn't.

5. New Orleans still cares about basketball

Perhaps the people who should be the most thankful this Thanksgiving are Gayle Benson and the people running the Pelicans.

After everything this franchise has put its fans through, there are still people buying tickets, wearing jerseys, watching games, and arguing about who should be getting more minutes. They have stood up to the social media trolls calling for the franchise to be moved.

Their frustration is a reflection of their commitment to basketball in New Orleans. The day people stop complaining about the losing is the day ownership should really start worrying.

Pelicans fans have been patient through rebuilds, coaching changes, front office overhauls, and injury-plagued seasons. They've done their part, and they shouldn't have to apologize for expecting more.

Their loyalty is something ownership should earn, not something it should feel entitled to.

Pelicans fans have spent enough Thanksgivings being thankful for potential. It's time for Gayle Benson and her organization to give them something real to celebrate.