For much of Saturday night, the New Orleans Pelicans' chances of making things interesting depended on how much rest Victor Wembanyama needed.

The San Antonio Spurs star finished with 50 points, 19 rebounds, five blocks, and four steals in a 114-91 victory over New Orleans. He checked out for the final time with just over six minutes remaining, after outscoring the Pelicans' starters in the first half and building the Spurs' advantage to as many as 29 points.

Playing without Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy III on the second night of a back-to-back put New Orleans at a major disadvantage. Still, there was plenty to evaluate as the Pelicans fell to 5-13.

1. Jeremiah Fears' Streak Continues

Jeremiah Fears marked his 100th consecutive game in the NBA by scoring 29 points on 9-of-17 shooting, adding five rebounds, four assists, and two steals.

The 20-year-old posted 24 points through three quarters, repeatedly attacking the basket and helping the Pelicans cut the deficit to 14 in the third. He finished the night 9-of-10 from the free-throw line.

Fears also committed five turnovers and received his third technical foul of the season. As his responsibilities grow, better judgment with the basketball and maintaining his composure will become increasingly important.

What's particularly impressive about Fears' milestone is how well he's handled the physical demands of being an NBA point guard from the moment he entered the league. He's gaining valuable experience every night, regardless of the opponent, circumstances, or personnel available alongside him.

For an organization whose progress has repeatedly been stunted by injuries, that continuity is valuable.

2. Mosley Has to Recognize Diminishing Returns From Bey

Saddiq Bey managed just two points against San Antonio, missing 11 of his 12 field-goal attempts, including all seven of his three-pointers. Despite those struggles, he remained on the floor for 32 minutes.

Bey finished with a team-worst minus-26, while New Orleans outscored San Antonio by three during his time on the bench. The Pelicans are now 1-6 in games he's started.

The concern on Saturday was Mosley's willingness to stick with Bey as the game slipped away. The Spurs' defense didn't have to extend itself due to his struggles, and Bey wasn't providing enough elsewhere to justify his workload.

Jodan Poole, meanwhile, supplied 25 points on 9-of-16 shooting in 31 minutes off the bench.

Mosley's options were admittedly limited, but managing minutes according to what players are delivering on a given night is especially important with this roster. There's a point at which giving a player time to find his rhythm comes at too great a cost to the team.

3. Queen and Missi Offered an Interesting, if Incomplete, Preview

Derik Queen and Yves Missi made the most of their opportunities on the glass, combining for 28 rebounds, eight of them on the offensive end.

Queen finished with 15 points and 15 rebounds, while Missi contributed nine points, 13 rebounds, two steals, and a block. Both played 35 minutes, and the Pelicans finished even with San Antonio in total rebounds despite Wembanyama collecting 19 by himself.

The offensive partnership remains a work in progress. Queen went without an assist, committed three turnovers, and scored eight of his 15 points in the fourth quarter. Missi attempted just eight shots.

There should be opportunities for Queen to operate from the high post, survey the defense, and create scoring chances for Missi around the rim. Developing that relationship could give New Orleans another avenue for initiating its offense while alleviating some of the pressure on Fears.

With Williamson sitting out, Saturday offered a glimpse of what a future featuring those three young players might look like. At this point, the Pelicans would benefit from putting them in more situations that encourage them to build chemistry rather than simply share the floor.

4. The Difference in Offensive Execution Was Staggering

San Antonio assisted on 30 of its 40 field goals. New Orleans recorded 11 assists for the entire game.

De'Aaron Fox scored just five points but dished out 10 assists and finished plus-33 in 26 minutes. Stephon Castle added 19 points and six assists, giving the Spurs another capable offensive creator.

The Pelicans relied heavily on Fears and Poole to manufacture points. They combined for 54 points on 18-of-33 shooting, while their teammates went 15-of-57 (26.3%) from the floor.

San Antonio also launched 55 three-pointers, converting 19 compared to eight for New Orleans. The resulting 33-point differential overwhelmed the Pelicans' advantages in paint scoring, free throws, and offensive rebounding.

Remove Wembanyama's individual shooting numbers from the equation, and the rest of the Spurs still posted a higher effective field-goal percentage than New Orleans, 45.0% to 41.1%.

That might be the most discouraging statistic of the night. As spectacular as Wembanyama was, the differences in ball movement, shot creation, and execution extended well beyond his performance.

The Pelicans return home to face the Phoenix Suns on Monday, with three separate losing streaks of at least three games and four 20-plus-point losses. They haven't even reached the quarter mark of the season.