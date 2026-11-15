New Orleans Pelicans Fans Deserve Better Than Another Season of Broken Promises

There is a special kind of exhaustion that comes with being a New Orleans Pelicans fan. It isn't just the losing. Every NBA franchise goes through difficult stretches. It's watching another season begin with promises of contention, only to see that hope disappear before Thanksgiving.

The names change. So do the coaches, executives, and explanations. Somehow the results remain remarkably familiar.

Fourteen games into the 2026-27 season, the Pelicans are 4-10 and riding a six-game losing streak. They've been terrible defensively, and now Dejounte Murray has requested a trade. A brief four-game winning streak suggested first-year coach Jamahl Mosley might be finding answers. Instead, the problems that preceded it have returned.

New Orleans won 49 games in 2023-24. That was supposed to be a foundation for something better. Since then, the Pelicans have won 51 games.

For a franchise that has spent years insisting it isn't rebuilding, the Pelicans have become remarkably good at making their fans live through one.

A History of Promise Without Progress

The frustrating part is that New Orleans hasn't always lacked talent. It's lacked the ability to turn that talent into sustained success.

Chris Paul led the New Orleans Hornets to 56 wins in 2007-08, falling one win short of the Western Conference Finals. Anthony Davis became one of basketball's most dominant players and led the Pelicans to a playoff sweep of Portland in 2018. Zion Williamson arrived with the promise of transforming the franchise.

There have been other reasons to believe. David West was a two-time All-Star. Jrue Holiday became an All-Defensive Team selection in New Orleans. Brandon Ingram helped lead the team back to the playoffs. The list goes on.

Yet the franchise has never advanced beyond the second round. Since adopting the Pelicans name in 2013, New Orleans has produced only four winning seasons and one playoff series victory.

The organization has repeatedly attempted to accelerate its progress, trading assets, reshuffling rosters, and changing leadership while maintaining that the next adjustment would finally put everything together.

There's nothing wrong with trying to win. The problem comes when a franchise consistently overestimates how close it is to doing so.

The Pelicans have spent years trying to avoid a rebuild, only to create a cycle of instability that looks an awful lot like one. Unlike a conventional rebuilding team, they haven't consistently offered fans a clear direction to justify their patience.

New Leadership, Familiar Problems

Joe Dumars arrived with a championship resume and the responsibility of changing that pattern. His decisions deserve to be judged accordingly.

Dumars hired Troy Weaver, whose tenure running Detroit ended with a 74-244 record. He brought in Mosley after the coach's departure from Orlando, giving him a reported five-year contract. Both have legitimate basketball credentials, but their appointments also represented considerable gambles for an organization that desperately needed stability.

Mosley has emphasized defense, physicality, and accountability. Yet the Pelicans have struggled to defend consistently, and their roster lacks the balance necessary to make life easier on either end.

The offense has too few dependable creators and doesn't generate enough three-point attempts. Murray and Jeremiah Fears have been unplayable together, while the uncertainty surrounding Murray has complicated an already crowded backcourt.

Defensively, New Orleans has been vulnerable to penetration, struggled to finish possessions, and allowed opponents to dictate games. Four straight games allowing 138 points or more are extreme examples of problems that have repeatedly surfaced.

Some of that falls on Mosley and the players. But coaching adjustments can accomplish only so much when weaknesses are built into the roster.

Dumars inherited several of those problems. He also chose which ones to carry forward.

During the offseason, he acknowledged discussing potential trades but said the available deals didn't make sense for New Orleans. That's reasonable if the alternatives would have left the team worse off, though it's hard to see how that's possible considering the current state of affairs.

Still, keeping players like Murray meant accepting the risks of bringing him back.

Murray was recovering from a serious injury, coming off disappointing production, and facing questions about his fit with the team's younger players. He'd also publicly expressed frustration with his experience in New Orleans. His history in his previous stops should have also been a warning sign.

Now he's requested a trade, leaving the Pelicans to navigate another difficult situation with diminished leverage.

Dumars didn't make the original deal that brought Murray to New Orleans. But he decided retaining him was better than the alternatives. The resulting situation is on his record now.

A championship executive should understand the difference between collecting talent and building a team. So far, the Pelicans haven't shown enough of the latter.

New Orleans Deserves Better

For anyone who believes this fanbase is destined to support a loser, the New Orleans Saints offer a useful history lesson.

There was a time when the Saints were a national punchline. Fans wore paper bags over their heads, and losing became so closely associated with the franchise that merely reaching the playoffs felt extraordinary.

Jim Finks and Jim Mora helped establish credibility. Later, Sean Payton and Drew Brees provided the leadership and elite performance necessary to turn New Orleans into a championship organization.

The Saints didn't become successful because the city changed. They improved because the organization finally made enough good decisions to change its trajectory.

The NFL and NBA present different challenges, but the bigger point remains. Leadership matters. So does recognizing mistakes before they become years of wasted opportunity.

Gayle Benson owns both franchises today. She didn't oversee every decision that shaped their histories, but she is responsible for the leadership and standards of the organization she controls.

And those standards should be questioned when the same failures keep recurring.

The criticism becomes even more important when the Pelicans' struggles fuel national speculation about relocation.

The Los Angeles Clippers spent decades losing despite operating in the nation's second-largest media market. Sacramento missed the playoffs for 16 consecutive seasons. Minnesota endured a 13-year playoff drought. Their histories demonstrate that prolonged losing isn't unique to smaller markets.

Yet when New Orleans struggles, fans are often placed in the position of defending their city's place in the NBA, as though they're responsible for the decisions that produced these results.

It's an unfair burden.

Pelicans fans have supported stars who eventually left, celebrated playoff appearances that led nowhere, and watched promising seasons dissolve into uncertainty. They've endured injuries, failed trades, coaching changes, and front office upheaval.

Their loyalty shouldn't be mistaken for an unlimited willingness to accept disappointment.

There are reasonable explanations for some of what has gone wrong. Injuries have disrupted the Pelicans repeatedly. Dumars inherited an imperfect roster. Mosley is early in his tenure, and young players such as Fears and Derik Queen need time to develop.

Those considerations matter. They don't erase the larger pattern.

If the Pelicans believe they can compete now, their roster should reflect that ambition. If they need to rebuild, they should acknowledge it and commit to a coherent plan. What they cannot continue doing is promising immediate progress while producing results that repeatedly force them back toward the beginning.

That responsibility starts with ownership and extends through the front office and coaching staff. Fans deserve more than explanations about why another season hasn't worked. They deserve evidence that the people running the franchise know how to move it forward.

New Orleans has never demanded a guaranteed championship in exchange for supporting its basketball team. It has only asked for a franchise capable of building on its success rather than repeatedly starting over.

Instead, another season is threatening to unravel before Thanksgiving, leaving fans to absorb the disappointment and defend their city against people who think the NBA belongs somewhere else.

They didn't make these decisions. They shouldn't have to keep paying for them.