Bennedict Mathurin Is Already Off to Promising Note With Pelicans

The highlight of a relatively quiet offseason for the New Orleans Pelicans was the signing of restricted free agent Bennedict Mathurin to a two-year, $16 million contract. After being traded to the Los Angeles Clippers before the trade deadline last season, the former Indiana Pacers forward finished the season strong in L.A., averaging 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.0 steals in 28 games.

Los Angeles declined to match the Pelicans' qualifying offer, paving the way for the 24-year-old forward to join the Pelicans. Mathurin told reporters during Media Day just how happy he is about the opportunity to be in New Orleans.

"It's great to be where a team really wants me. You know what I'm saying? It goes both ways. We have great teammates, we have a great coaching staff, a great front office, a great owner, and great people to do media with," Mathurin told Fox 8 New Orleans reporter Madeline Adams.

Bennedict Mathurin on joining the #Pelicans:



“It’s great to be where a team really wants me.” @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/4IuTes5PI0 — Madeline Adams (@MadelineAdamsTV) September 30, 2026

Bennedict Mathurin's hunger with Pelicans is clear from the start

Whether his comments were a slight dig at the Clippers for not re-signing him or any other team who didn’t present an offer, one thing seems sure: the former first-round pick will have a chip on his shoulder this season, which is great for the Pels.

Mathurin could be motivated by the perceived snub from his former team, but he also stands to gain significantly financially. The second year of his two-year deal includes a player option, meaning a big season from the 6-foot-5 forward could lead to an opt-out and a fresh multi-year deal in New Orleans, or an early free-agent test run.

For the Pelicans, Mathurin offers instant offense off the bench, plus experience in big-time moments during his run with the Pacers. The former eighth overall pick was instrumental in helping Indiana reach the NBA Finals in 2025.

He scored 27 points off the bench in the Pacers' Game 3 NBA Finals win over the Oklahoma City Thunder and nearly helped them pull off the surprising upset with 24 points in Game 7 of the series. At under 25, he is already one of the most accomplished players on the roster.

One of his best skills is his downhill playmaking and his ability to get to the free-throw line. Since entering the league in 2022, Mathurin has the fifth-highest free-throw attempt rate among guards and wings in the league.

That could prove extremely beneficial to the Pelicans, especially in late-game situations, where they struggled mightily last season. New Orleans went 12-30 in clutch games last season, showing an inability to close out teams or create easy points for themselves. His 16.2 points-per-game average is the kind of firepower this team needs after finishing 17th in scoring last season and 25th the year before that.

Newly hired head coach Jamahl Mosley will face tough decisions about playing time and lineups with the addition of Mathurin. New Orleans is extremely deep at wing, with Trey Murphy III, Herb Jones, Saddiq Bey, and Bryce McGowens all getting their fair share of playing time this season.



However, Mathurin brings a different kind of offensive energy to the team that hasn’t been there in a long time. Add the fact that he seems highly motivated to compete, and the Pelicans could have found a viable x-factor this season.

How long Mathurin stays in New Orleans remains to be seen. However, the forward has a chip on his shoulder and something to prove to the world this year. That matches the energy the Pelicans team communicated throughout Media Day. Both sides hope that energy equals winning basketball this season.