Cavaliers' Playoff Embarrassment Puts Perfect Pelicans Target on the Trade Block

The Cleveland Cavaliers just suffered one of the most lopsided conference finals sweeps of all-time at the hands of the New York Knicks. The way they were embarrassed on their home court in back-to-back games will force the Cavs front office to make radical changes this summer, especially considering how they were the most expensive team in the league this season.

Projected to be over the second apron once again next season, the Cavs will almost certainly make moves to lower their payroll. A very likely way for them to do that will be by trading Jarrett Allen. The former All-Star center is the most expendable player among Cleveland's big four, which also includes James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, and Evan Mobley.

Allen, due $28 million next season, is Cleveland's best option to get under the second apron. This presents an intriguing trade opportunity for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Jarrett Allen Is the Ideal Pelicans Target This Summer

The Pelicans' need for a starting center is well-established. That was their biggest weakness last season as they were consistently outrebounded and physically overwhelmed night in and night out. They need a defensive anchor that can clean up the messes behind Zion Williamson and Derik Queen.

Jarrett Allen could be that player.

The 28-year-old center is a nice fit next to Williamson or Queen, especially defensively. Allen is a solid rim protector and rebounder who can compensate for the defensive deficiencies of the Pels' power forwards.

The best part of Allen is that he is not a liability on offense. Unlike most centers who are solid defensively, Allen has an advanced offensive game. He is a good pick-and-roll partner and a finisher around the basket. He is active as an offensive rebounder. He can also make good passes in the short roll. The former All-Star has long been one of the most efficient players in the league, boasting an incredible 68% True Shooting in his six seasons in Cleveland.

The Pelicans obviously don't have cap space to just take Allen in without giving up matching salary. The easiest way to make this trade work is by using Dejounte Murray or Jordan Poole for salary-matching.

Since Poole has negative trade value, the Pelicans would have to give up significant draft capital to turn Poole into Allen. It may not be a good idea for New Orleans to trade away multiple future first-round picks at this stage of their rebuild.

What makes more sense is a three-team trade using Murray. The Cavs will have no interest in Murray since they already have a James Harden-Donovan Mitchell backcourt. The Pelicans can send Dejounte Murray plus another asset (a first-round pick, Saddiq Bey, or Yves Missi) and bring Allen back.

The Pelicans should pursue Allen if he is made available this offseason, but they can't break the bank for him and jeopardize their future. For the right price, Allen would be as good a fit as any in New Orleans.