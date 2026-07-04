3 Centers Pelicans Can Trade For to Save Their Offseason

The New Orleans Pelicans currently have the same roster as they finished last season with. They have done absolutely nothing this offseason despite a desperate need to add a quality center.

As things stand now, the Pelicans only have Yves Missi, Derik Queen, and DeAndre Jordan as players who can play center. Jordan is only on the roster as a mentor and locker room presence. Queen was nowhere near ready to play center full-time in his rookie campaign. He will play most of his minutes at power forward. Missi is a solid backup, but he is not physical enough to play extended minutes.

The problem is, there are no good centers left in free agency. So, the Pelicans have to turn to the trade market to acquire a center. Fortunately, they have a few options on the trade block.

Myles Turner

Now that the Bucks have moved on from Giannis Antetokounmpo, the natural next step is to trade Myles Turner. The 30-year-old center would be the ideal acquisition for the Pelicans.

Turner is one of the few centers who can space the floor and protect the rim, making him a clear fit next to Zion Williamson and Derik Queen. He would provide much-needed spacing on offense while cleaning up the mess on the other end of the floor.

The veteran center makes $26.5 million next season, which means that the Pelicans almost certainly have to include Jordan Poole or Dejounte Murray to get a deal done to match the salaries. Neither player is a good fit in Milwaukee since the Bucks just acquired Tyler Herro, so a third team may be necessary.

The Pels would have to include draft capital in this deal, but because Turner checks so many boxes, it would be worth it for New Orleans for the right price.

Daniel Gafford

Gafford is not as good as Turner on either end of the floor, but he is younger, more athletic, and on a better contract.

The Mavs are rebuilding around Cooper Flagg and have a ton of depth in the frontcourt. They added even more in the draft by selecting Morez Johnson in the lottery. This makes Gafford expendable.

The 27-year-old makes $17.2 million next season. He is under contract for three more seasons around that amount, making it a reasonable salary structure for the Pelicans to acquire. Depending on what the Pelicans include in the trade package, this may require a first-round pick, but Gafford's shot-blocking and rim-running make him a good fit.

Jakob Poeltl

The Toronto Raptors are also in the midst of a change. They are expected to take a big step forward next season after acquiring Kawhi Leonard this summer. This puts them on the clock to build the best team possible.

Poeltl doesn't fit in those plans, mostly due to his contract. He is overpaid at $19.5 million next season, but things get even worse once his extension that pays him $27.3 million in the 2027-28 season kicks in. After the emergence of Collin Murray-Boyles last season, the Raptors should have better use for that salary slot than Poeltl.

As overpaid as he may be, Poeltl would be the best center on the Pelicans right away. He will turn 31 before next season, so he should still be able to maintain his current level. He doesn't shoot, but he can finish and pass. Defensively, he can protect the rim and rebound the ball well enough to provide average center play.

Where the Pelicans are, that is good enough. New Orleans is running out of time to find a starting center, and any of these names, including Poeltl, would be a welcome addition.