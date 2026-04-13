3 Players Who Won't Be on the Pelicans Roster Next Season

An offseason of change is looming in New Orleans. After another disastrous season that ended with fewer than 30 wins, the Pelicans have to make difficult decisions over the summer. This will include sweeping changes to the roster. Whether it's because of underperformance or financial reasons, the Pelicans have to part ways with a few veterans to build a roster that fits better. Let's take a look at who the Pels have to say goodbye to before next season.

Kevon Looney

The decisions to trade an unprotected first-round pick for Derik Queen and acquire Jordan Poole understandably received most of the attention for the Pelicans, but the Kevon Looney signing has been a massive mistake, as well.

For some reason, the Pelicans gave Looney a two-year, $16 million deal last offseason. The veteran center lasted less than a month in the rotation before being a healthy scratch for most of the season.

Fortunately, New Orleans had the foresight to make the second year of his contract a team option. There is no way the Pelicans will exercise that option, making Looney a free agent. The 30-year-old will likely sign a minimum contract as a third-string center elsewhere.

Jordan Poole

On paper, this is a no-brainer for the Pelicans. Poole was out of the rotation for much of the season and has been a disaster whenever he was on the floor. Despite the team needing shot creation and guard play, the Pelicans didn't trust Poole out there.

In reality, moving on from Poole may be easier said than done. He makes $34 million next season. Finding matching salary will therefore be a challenge. The Pelicans will have to take back an equally bad contract or attach assets to offload Poole's salary. So, they could choose to keep Poole and let his contract expire in the 2027 offseason.

However, the two sides will presumably try to come to an agreement. Perhaps it will be through a buyout, but it's hard to imagine Poole wanting to begin his contract season as a benchwarmer in New Orleans.

Zion Williamson

There have been conflicting reports about what the future holds for Zion Williamson in New Orleans. On one hand, it seems clear that the Williamson-Derik Queen pairing isn't going to work, and the Pelicans need to move on from the 25-year-old star, while he may still have some trade value after a healthy season. On the other hand, he is extension eligible, and a potential new contract shouldn't be ruled out.

Given how the front office has acted since taking over, an extension for Williamson remains a possibility. The more likely scenario, however, is an offseason trade.

The talented power forward has yet to play in a playoff game in his seven-year career. The Pels are nowhere near being a playoff team any time soon. A fresh start is needed for both sides. Now that New Orleans can probably get a positive return for him after his productive season, it makes too much sense to move him.