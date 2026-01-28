5 Buy-Low Trade Targets to Give Pelicans Hope for the Future

The New Orleans will obviously not be buyers at the February 5 trade deadline. Sitting at the bottom of the Western Conference with a 12-37 record, the Pelicans have to prioritize adding future assets in the form of young players and draft capital. Without a first-round pick in 2026 or second-round picks until 2030, the Pelicans have to find a way to replenish their coffers. Yet, they don't seem too interested in selling off their valuable veterans, complicating their deadline intentions.

Another path the Pelicans can follow is trying to give a second chance to players who have had disappointing starts to their careers. If the Pelicans don't want to move on from the likes of Trey Murphy and Zion Williamson, they can still buy low on intriguing young players using some of their other veterans with some trade value, like Saddiq Bey, Yves Missi, or Jose Alvarado. Let's take a look at a few names that fit the bill.

Jaden Ivey

The Detroit Pistons are reportedly interested in Herb Jones. Their primary asset on the trade block is fourth-year player Jaden Ivey. The 23-year-old combo guard will become a restricted free agent in the summer, and the Pistons will have a tough time matching the offer sheets. Instead of letting him walk for nothing in free agency, Detroit is hoping to get assets in return for Ivey.

If they are seriously pursuing Jones, a package built around Ivey and draft capital should pique the Pelicans' interest. Ivey may have fallen out of favor in Detroit, but he has enough athletic tools and offensive juice that he would be a worthy gamble for New Orleans.

Rob Dillingham

The Minnesota Timberwolves invested heavily in Rob Dillingham on the night of the 2024 NBA Draft. Giving up a 2031 unprotected first-round pick to the Spurs to draft Dillingham eighth overall has completely backfired so far. The former Kentucky standout hasn't been able to crack the rotation in Minnesota despite the Timberwolves' desperate need for more point guard play.

Instead of letting him lose more trade value, the Timberwolves may consider moving on from him before it's too late. The Pelicans should be willing to give the 21-year-old a second chance. At first, he may seem redundant with Jeremiah Fears already on the roster, but the Pelicans have to add more talent and upside to the team before they can start worrying about the fit of their young players.

Zaccharie Risacher

Another disappointing lottery pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Risacher is seemingly on the trade block in Atlanta. The first-overall pick needs a fresh start after failing to take a step forward in his second year.

On paper, Risacher has all the tools to be an effective wing. He has size, length, shooting touch, and ball-handling skills to be a modern, prototypical wing. In reality, he hasn't been able to translate these tools to the NBA. His lack of intensity and physicality has plagued him so far, but at age 20, he still has a ton of upside.

The Hawks will look for valuable assets to move on from him, but a trade involving Herb Jones or Saddiq Bey could perhaps satisfy their demands.

Devin Carter

It's hard to think of a better long-term replacement than Devin Carter. The combo guard is seemingly out of favor in Sacramento after being a lottery pick last season. Teams around the NBA should know by now that failure in Sacramento means very little about a player's prospects elsewhere.

The Pelicans need to take as many flyers as they can on young players with upside. When he came into the league, Carter was considered a physical guard who could defend multiple positions while being able to hit threes and create shots. He hasn't been able to do that in limited opportunities with the Kings, but he would be a seamless fit next to Jeremiah Fears in the backcourt, making him worthy of consideration.

Jeremy Sochan

In his fourth year in the league, Sochan has fallen out of favor in San Antonio. As the Spurs took a big leap forward this year, the 22-year-old failed to carve out a role for himself, mostly due to his lack of offensive improvement.

Sochan remains a liability as a shooter, and the rest of his offensive game has also stagnated. He is a versatile defender and a very good rebounder. He has intriguing size, strength, and physicality, that he is worth investing in. With more playing time and opportunities, Sochan could still thrive as a secondary playmaker and a solid defender. Since he will be a restricted free agent in the offseason, Sochan should be available on the market.

Read More About the New Orleans Pelicans: