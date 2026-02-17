Dejounte Murray's Performance Upon Return Will Determine His NBA Future

The New Orleans Pelicans are 15-41 at the All-Star break and don't have much to play for in the final 26 games of the season. They will hope to build more chemistry and momentum that they can carry into next season while continuing the development of Derik Queen and Jeremiah Fears. Head coach James Borrego and the Pelicans front office will also try to get as much information as possible to evaluate their roster for next season.

One of the key points of evaluation for the Pelicans will be Dejounte Murray. The 29-year-old guard has yet to make his season debut but has been inching towards a return. After rupturing his Achilles tendon in January 2025, Murray has been working hard to get back in action. He started practicing with the team before the All-Star break and had teased a return in February. He remains without a timetable, but all signs are pointing towards a return at some point in the next two months.

Dejounte Murray's Final 2 Months Will Decide His Pelicans Future

Once Murray makes his return, all eyes in New Orleans will be on the former All-Star. He is obviously not going to turn the season around for the Pelicans, but how he looks upon his return will determine how the roster looks and where Murray plays next season.

Murray doesn't have to look like his former All-Star self when he is back on the court. He just has to prove that he can stay healthy for an extended period of time while looking physically and athletically fit. He will likely have a small role at first, so if he can give the Pelicans solid 20 minutes off the bench on both ends of the floor, he will do wonders for his trade value.

Since he hasn't played in over a year, Murray doesn't hold much trade value right now. But, he will be on an expiring contract, making $32.7 million for the 2026-27 campaign. Since he is on a short-term deal, teams could be willing to take a chance on him if he can show he is ready to contribute upon his return.

At his peak, Murray was an elite defender. He could guard multiple positions, make plays as a help defender, and provide constant intensity on the perimeter. While an All-Defense team type of upside may not be there for Murray anymore, he still has enough positional size, length, and strength to be an effective defender. Offensively, he will likely not be able to get to the rim much at first as he slowly plays himself into form, but if his midrange shot is falling like it was in his prime, Murray should still be a reliable scorer.

All of this is far from a guarantee. Murray is coming back from a devastating injury. It may take a while for him to feel like his 100%. If it does, then his market may not be there over the summer. In that case, the Pelicans may have to hold onto him until at least the 2027 trade deadline to try to rehabilitate his value around the league.

