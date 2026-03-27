Jordan Poole Is Completely Out of Pelicans' Plans After Another DNP

The New Orleans Pelicans suffered their third loss on Thursday night against the Detroit Pistons, falling to 25-49 for the season. At this point, Pelicans fans are less worried about the team's record and more about what the team can take with them to next season. Which lineup combinations are working, who is going to be ready to contribute next season, and who will not be a part of the plans are the important questions the Pelicans want to answer between now and the end of the season.

On Thursday, we got a clear insight into what the Pelicans are thinking about Jordan Poole. Despite Trey Murphy being sidelined with an ankle sprain, Poole was not able to crack the rotation. Head coach James Borrego deployed a ten-man rotation, which included Jordan Hawkins for the first time since January. Yet, Poole was a healthy scratch once again, even with the Pelicans struggling to score against the Pistons for large portions of the game.

Jordan Poole Continues to Be Buried on the Pelicans' Bench

Falling behind Hawkins in the rotation is not a good sign for Poole. Hawkins had struggled immensely throughout his New Orleans career. Failing to make shots for the third straight season, Hawkins became an afterthought for the Pelicans, putting his NBA future in jeopardy. Yet, the 23-year-old shooting guard got a chance on Thursday and made the most of it, going 3/3 from three for nine points in 22 minutes of action.

This was likely an attempt by Borrego to get some shooting on the floor with Murphy out while trying to boost the value of Hawkins ahead of the offseason. A solid stretch from the former UConn star could give him some confidence ahead of next season or increase his trade value so that the Pelicans can move him in the summer.

If Hawkins is going to see some action in the last eight games of the season, it's hard to imagine Poole getting much of a chance. The veteran combo guard has been a healthy scratch for long stretches of the season. He only played in two games in March, going 4/15 from the field and 1/10 from three for a total of nine points in 35 minutes of action. Previously, Poole was a DNP-Coach's Decision in nine straight games before the All-Star break.

This is a massive fall from grace for the former Warrior. Once a key contributor in Golden State's title run, Poole is now completely out of the rotation for a team with no aspirations.

Even though the Pelicans have all but decided that they don't want Poole in their plans, his salary complicates matters. Moving on from Poole may be easier said than done, as the 26-year-old guard is due $34 million next season. Finding a team that will be willing to take on that salary will be a challenge, despite it expiring in the 2027 offseason. It's ill-advised to suggest the Pelicans give up additional assets to offload that contract since they aren't necessarily flush with future picks. A buyout could be a potential way out.

Regardless of the way the Pelicans get out of the Jordan Poole situation, it's clear that his time in New Orleans has come to an end.