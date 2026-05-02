Nuggets Could Emerge As the Perfect Pelicans' Trade Partner After 1st Round Exit

The New Orleans Pelicans are entering a crucial offseason that will determine how competitive they will be not only next season but also for years to come. Joe Dumars and the front office have a ton of important decisions to make, starting with the next head coach of the franchise, and continuing with which key players to retain.

Without any significant free agents or cap space, the Pelicans' upgrades must come through the trade market. Since taking over last offseason, Dumars has shown an unwillingness to be active on the trade market, but things may change this summer, especially with new teams exiting the first round and entering desperation mode.

Pelicans Should Have Some Interest in a Few Nuggets Players

The Denver Nuggets are the perfect example of this. They will feel a ton of pressure to change the roster around Nikola Jokic this summer. The New Orleans Pelicans, armed with several role players who can help the Nuggets, could be the ideal trade partner.

There will presumably be no untouchable players on the Nuggets outside of Jokic. Denver's ownership is generally hesitant to pay the luxury tax, meaning that they will be willing to move on from some of their high-salaried players.

Jamal Murray is the obvious name that will come up in these rumors. The Pelicans have the matching salary to acquire Murray, and the Nuggets should have plenty of interest in Trey Murphy and/or Herb Jones. But New Orleans should not be in the business of giving up assets to acquire a 29-year-old guard making $50.1 million next season.

The more interesting players for this thought experiment are Christian Braun and Cam Johnson.

Braun wasn't able to provide the Nuggets with the two-way production they were looking for when they signed him to a five-year, $125 million extension. The 25-year-old shooting guard's trade value is now at its nadir after his playoff struggles. He may not be an elite role player for a title contender because of his lack of shooting, but Braun's defensive versatility, intensity, and transition game could do wonders for the Pelicans.

Plus, Braun could be acquired without giving up much value for the Pelicans. He is the type of high-upside player who fits the Pelicans' timeline in the long run. A trade built around a Dejounte Murray-Christian Braun swap, with a little more salary going the Pelicans' way to make the trade legal, could work.

Johnson could also be an intriguing fit. He may be slightly overpaid at $23 million for next season, but he is a very good shooter, can do a little bit with the ball, and is a respectable defender. He can provide the spacing Zion Williamson, Jeremiah Fears, and Derik Queen desperately need.

A trade framework that makes sense could be something like Herb Jones for Cam Johnson. The Pelicans could get draft capital in return without losing too much on-court production.

These are just a few potential trade scenarios the Pelicans could explore this summer. Taking advantage of failed contenders' desperation in the offseason, Joe Dumars could find some good value on the trade market.