Pelicans Gifted Perfect Zion Williamson Opportunity Before Trade Deadline

The New Orleans Pelicans got Zion Williamson back from an adductor strain on Sunday. While he was expected to miss at least three weeks, the star power forward returned in less than two weeks. This was a rare situation in which Williamson had a faster-than-anticipated recovery from injury, and it couldn't have come at a better time.

There are six weeks until the February 5 trade deadline. If Williamson can stay healthy and be productive over the next month, the Pelicans should be able to trade him for positive value. Joe Dumars and Co. can't squander this opportunity to kickstart the next era of Pelicans basketball.

Odds of a Zion Williamson Trade Increase After Early Return from Injury

Not only did Williamson return earlier than expected, but he also came off the bench, embraced his role, and played a big part in the road win. His quick recovery might suggest that he has turned a corner physically, while his impact off the bench could be signaling maturity from the two-time All-Star.

If the next couple of weeks go smoothly and the Pelicans look like a more competitive team, they will have leverage in trade negotiations. If teams around the league don't think that the Pelicans are desperate to move on from Williamson, they may be more willing to trade assets for the talented 25-year-old.

It's not like Williamson is a toxic contract. The next two years on his deal are non-guaranteed. If he doesn't meet certain conditioning and games played thresholds, the acquiring team could easily choose not to guarantee his salary for each of the next two seasons. This makes him a low-risk trade target. When healthy, Williamson is an All-Star caliber power forward. If he is not healthy, then the acquiring team could easily move on from him.

Plus, Williamson makes $39.4 million this season. In a rising cap environment, that is not a very difficult salary to match in an in-season trade.

This should increase the likelihood of a Williamson trade before the deadline, barring another injury. This remains a big risk for Williamson, so the Pelicans should strike while he is healthy and on his best behavior. If New Orleans holds onto him past the trade deadline and he suffers another injury later, he will be difficult to trade in the offseason. At that point, the Pelicans will have to make a tough decision on whether to let him walk by not guaranteeing his deal. To avoid that, trading him now is the best option the Pelicans have.

