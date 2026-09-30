Joe Dumars' Media Day Answers Leave the Pelicans' Plan in Doubt

Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Joe Dumars offered plenty of reasons to believe the New Orleans Pelicans will compete harder this season at Media Day. He offered considerably less reason to believe he has a convincing plan for where the franchise is going.

The distinction matters after a 26-win season and more than a year of questions about his decisions.

Media Day is basketball's first day of school. Everybody had a productive summer. Everybody feels better. Everybody believes this year will be different. The games will tell us how much of that is real.

Management, though, should explain how those good intentions become a better basketball team. Dumars' answers left too much of that work to the audience.

Effort is a requirement. What's the plan?

"We'd like to be a playoff team," Dumars said.

Nobody should object to that goal. But with essentially the same core returning, the explanation needs to go beyond wanting it more.

Discussing defense, Dumars asked: "How bad do you want to stop this guy?" He also said, "I don't think all your improvement is brought from the outside."

Both of those points are fair. Players do have to compete, and improvement can come from within. Neither explains how the Pelicans will overcome their limitations in shooting, rim protection, and lineup fit.

Jamahl Mosley could improve accountability. Bennedict Mathurin should add scoring. The young players could develop. But how do those pieces fit, and how does their development align with a playoff timeline?

The Zion Williamson relationship belongs in that discussion. Last September, Dumars said, "The main thing that I've talked to Zion about is just responsibility and accountability."

A year later, the connection still needs to produce more than reassuring words. Zion played 62 game slast season, meaningful progress in availability. But that alone doesn't establish a transformed approach to leadership or defense. If accountability remains the message, what's really changed?

Dumars' exchange regarding organizational changes made this summer was also revealing. Reporter Shamit Dua twice clarified that he was talking about front office staff. Dumars initially discussed coaches and responded, "I'm not sure who you're talking about," After Dua specified medical and analytics departments, Dumars cited alignment.

At media day, I asked Joe Dumars about the Pelicans’ sweeping FO changes. I clarified twice that I meant front office staff. He said, “I’m not sure who you’re talking about,” and answered about coaches. After I named medical and analytics, he cited alignment. Full exchange: pic.twitter.com/2WgcckuA3W — Shamit Dua (@FearTheBrown) September 28, 2026

It's possible Dumars misunderstood the question. Still, alignment describes a desired condition. It doesn't tell fans what the changes are supposed to accomplish or how success will be measured.

The skepticism extends beyond one critic

The concern extends well beyond one writier disliking Dumars or any one move.

In ESPN's September future rankings, Dean Oliver noted that New Orleans was tied for the worst management rating. Zach Kram questioned whether the current leadership's decisions had given anyone reason for confidence.

CBS Sports' Sam Quinn ranked the Pelicans' front office 29th in August. His July season assessment was a D, before the later transactions.

SIlver Bulletin's latest ranking put New Orleans 28th in projected championship prospects over the next decade, with all three panelists agreeing. Analyst Jeremias Engelmann wrote: "Their decision-making process appears to be broken beyond repair."

These assessments measure lots of different things, and none guarantees failure. But, the common concern is the quality and direction of Pelicans management's decisions.

The resume needs a current result

Dumars sounded like a politician campaigning on optimism while asking voters to look past his record. Better effort, better health, a fresh start. But does his recent history give anyone reason to trust those promises?

Dumars deserves credit for Detroit's 2004 championship. However, his last winning season leading a team's basketball operations was 2007-08. Since then, his teams have gone a combined 205-353, winning just 36.7% of their games.

Season Team Record Win % 2008-09 Detroit 39-43 47.6 2009-10 Detroit 27-55 32.9 2010-11 Detroit 30-52 36.6 2011-12 Detroit 25-41 37.9 2012-13 Detroit 29-53 35.4 2013-14 Detroit 29-53 35.4 2025-26 New Orleans 26-56 31.7

Only one of the last six reached 30 wins. That history doesn't decide this season, but it does explain that confidence has to be earned.

Dumars' job is to connect the possibilities to a coherent strategy. After media day, the optimism was clear. The direction still wasn't.