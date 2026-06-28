Jonathan Isaac's Release Gives Pelicans an Excellent Opportunity in Free Agency

The New Orleans Pelicans have yet to make any additions to the roster other than using their 58th-overall pick on Jaron Pierre Jr. in the NBA Draft. They are reportedly engaged in trade discussions, but nothing has materialized so far. Joe Dumars and Troy Weaver will continue to be active, but how splashy the Pelicans' offseason will be this summer remains to be seen.

Even if they don't make any big swings, the Pelicans will surely add to their frontcourt depth. They are expected to decline Kevon Looney's team option for next season, which means the Pelicans will have around $12 million in cap space for free agency. This is not enough to land a starter, but it's certainly sufficient to add another big man or two.

One name that may emerge in free agency is Jonathan Isaac. The 28-year-old big man was just released by the Orlando Magic and will become an unrestricted free agent. Isaac worked with new Pelicans head coach Jamahl Mosley for five years in Orlando, which means that there could be mutual interest between the sides.

A Jamahl Mosley-Jonathan Isaac Reunion Could Benefit Both Sides

The Pelicans desperately need more size, physicality, and defense. Isaac is far from a perfect player, but he fills New Orleans' needs. Isaac has shown little offensive improvement in his career, but he remains an elite defensive player. He can guard multiple positions, including getting out on the perimeter and moving his feet, while being one of the best help defenders in the league. An excellent rim protector, Isaac is as versatile and impactful a defender as any.

There are obvious injury concerns. Isaac has dealt with knee injuries his entire career, missing two full seasons. He has been healthier over the last three years, but he still misses time due to various knee injuries. Last season, he missed the final month of the season and the playoffs with a knee sprain.

But this is why Isaac is available in free agency and why he will be affordable. He was released for financial reasons as Orlando didn't want to fully guarantee his full $14.5 million salary for next season. Instead, they are going to pay him his $8 million guarantee and let him sign elsewhere.

It's unlikely for Isaac to get offers way above the minimum. For $5-6 million per year, the Pelicans could do much worse than Isaac.

Isaac's three-point shot has completely abandoned him over the last several years, and he does very little offensively. This makes his offensive fit on a team that already has limited spacing questionable. However, Mosley has to fix this team's defense first. With limited resources, the Pelicans may not find a better defender to pair with Zion Williamson and Derik Queen than Isaac.