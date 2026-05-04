Jrue Holiday May Be on the Move Again: Should the Pelicans Pursue a Reunion?

Since leaving the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2020 offseason, Jrue Holiday has found a ton of success. He won two titles and earned All-Star and All-Defense honors. However, he hasn't been able to stay with an organization for longer than three seasons. Playing for three different teams in six seasons, Holiday may be on the move again this summer.

According to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, Holiday is expected to generate "plenty of external trade interest" around the league. Fischer points to Damian Lillard's return and Scoot Henderson's emergence as reasons the Blazers might be interested in trading Holiday. Plus, he will turn 36 in a month and is due $34.8 million next season. Given Holiday's strong regular season and playoff performance in Portland, it could be wise for the Blazers to sell high on the veteran guard.

Should Pelicans Pursue Jrue Holiday if He Is Available This Summer?

Even though he is a step slower than he was in his prime, Holiday is still a difference-maker, especially on the defensive end. He was able to elevate his game in the playoffs and played over 38 minutes per game against the Spurs. He was arguably Portland's best player in the postseason, putting up 16.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 7.2 assists, and 1.4 steals per game while guarding everyone, including Victor Wembanyama at times.

Pelicans fans would understandably want to see Holiday back in New Orleans. He was excellent in his time as a Pelican, both on and off the court. But does it make sense for the Pelicans to pursue him in the offseason?

The answer to that question is rather boring: It depends.

If the asking price for Holiday isn't too high, the Pelicans should definitely consider it. New Orleans has enough bad contracts on their books that matching salary would not be a challenge. Either Dejounte Murray's or Jordan Poole's contract would be enough to make a legal trade.

The Blazers will not be interested in Poole. They could have some interest in Murray, but they may not look for another high-salaried veteran to add to their backcourt. Therefore, a third team may be needed to facilitate the trade.

The Pelicans would have to add draft capital or another player of interest to make the trade worthwhile for Portland. Perhaps that is Yves Missi or Saddiq Bey. Maybe it is a couple of second-round picks or a future protected first-rounder.

If that is all it takes to turn Murray into Holiday, the Pels would be wise to pursue it. Even though he is older, Holiday is still better than Murray, both defensively and offensively. He is an excellent teammate and mentor for young players. His contributions on and off the court could make a big difference for the Pelicans, making him an intriguing trade target this offseason.