Kobe Bufkin Deserves a Pelicans Chance After Dominant Summer League

The New Orleans Pelicans' dismal Summer League record continued on the wrong side of history after a 105-92 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday. New Orleans has now lost 12 straight Summer League games dating back to 2023. There was a bright spot despite the loss, and that was the performance by Kobe Bufkin, who poured in a game-high 30 points in the loss.

Bufkin is looking to resurrect his career after a disappointing start through his first three years in the league.

The former Michigan standout was drafted by the Atlanta Hawks with the 15th-overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Many had high hopes for the 6-foot-4 guard, who spent two seasons at Michigan and was drafted in the first round alongside his teammate Jett Howard, although some questioned his size and playmaking ability. Bufkin averaged just 1.7 assists in college and struggled in Summer League during his rookie season, averaging nearly five turnovers per game.

Kobe Bufkin at the half:



21 PTS (5/8 FG)

3 threes

3 REB pic.twitter.com/y7MZt0vjHa — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) July 9, 2026

Kobe Bufkin Gave Himself a Shot at Cracking the Pelicans' Roster

Unfortunately for Bufkin, injuries derailed any chance he had to prove himself in the league early in his career. The Grand Rapids native played just 27 games in his first two seasons in Atlanta, with injuries to his thumb, foot, and a persistent shoulder sidelining him for much of those years. Atlanta eventually traded Bufkin to the Brooklyn Nets for cash considerations before the Nets waived him about a month later.

He spent most of the next year in the G League, where he garnered All-NBA G League Second Team honors. Now he is trying to reestablish himself as a viable NBA player.

Thursday’s performance could help him on his way back to respectability, especially if he remains consistent with his outside shot. Through the first three years in the league, Bufkin shot just 21% from beyond the arc. In the Pelicans’ opening game, he went 5/9 from deep and looked confident shooting the ball.

Three-point shooting is certainly a major question mark for New Orleans, and has been for the last couple of years. The team has been in the bottom five of the league in three-point attempts and makes during the last two seasons.

If Bufkin can prove he’s dramatically improved his outside shooting and can remain consistent, the Pelicans may be hard-pressed not to try to keep him on the roster or, at the very least, sign him to a two-way deal. The Pelicans currently have a couple of two-way spots open.

Bufkin buckets pic.twitter.com/j0O9cHZik9 — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) July 9, 2026

He was also extremely impressive in his playmaking ability, both offensively and defensively. He added six assists and five steals to go along with his 30-point night.

Perimeter defense is a premium skill in today’s NBA and something newly hired coach Jamahl Mosley will highly value in his first season with the Pelicans. The Pelicans already have a lockdown player in Herb Jones, but the possibility of having productive defenders coming off the bench would be tantalizing to Mosley and his staff. Bukin told reporters after the game that he approached it with a mindset of being in control.

“Just coming out and being aggressive”, Bufkin told reporters after the game. “Controlling what I can control and just having fun with it."

Bufkin will get his next opportunity on Saturday, when the Pelicans take on the Charlotte Hornets in Las Vegas. For a Pelicans team that always values length, secondary playmaking, and shot creation, taking a flyer on a highly motivated, former top-15 pick who is finally putting the pieces together could yield one of the biggest steals of the offseason.

Summer League is all about opportunity, and Kobe Bufkin just kicked the door wide open.