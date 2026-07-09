What to Watch For in the Pelicans' Summer League

New Orleans Pelicans basketball is unofficially back with the start of Summer League play on Thursday. Fans looking for an early glimpse of Derik Queen and Jeremiah Fears will have to wait until preseason, as last year's rookie duos will not be playing in the annual Vegas tournament.

Newly hired head coach Jamahl Mosley told reporters that both rising star players saw plenty of time in last year’s regular season, playing 82 and 81 games, respectively.

Still, there is much to look forward to watching this group compete over the next couple of weeks. The tournament provides good live reps against opposing competition, giving extra film on each player to solidify either a roster spot or a two-way contract for the upcoming year.

Here are a couple of things to watch for during the Pelicans’ Summer League play.

Can Micah Peavy Make A Leap?

Peavy is often the forgotten rookie from last year’s draft class, with Queen and Fears getting all the attention.

The former Georgetown forward played in 61 games last season, playing well in spurts during the last weeks of the season. Peavy scored at least 20 points in two of the last three games last year after his previous season-high was 17. He is recognized as a gritty perimeter defender with major question marks about his outside shooting consistency.

For the year, Peavy shot just 25% from beyond the arc, so it will be interesting to see if he’s improved his outside shot.

Another rook with a career high



Micah Peavy - 20 points 🙌 pic.twitter.com/QapEfrbKy6 — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) April 8, 2026

There have been major rumors over the last couple of seasons regarding teams willing to trade for defensive standout Herb Jones. The former Alabama standout has dealt with major injuries over the past few seasons, missing 88 games over the past two years. If Peavy can take a major leap in scoring while also maintaining competence on the defensive end, then the Pelicans may have a replacement in the wing if they decide to part ways with Jones in the future.

Hometown Hero

This year’s second-round draft pick, high-flyer Jaron Pierre, Jr., will have the privilege of putting on his hometown team’s jersey for the first time.

The New Orleans native brings plenty of excitement when he’s on the court, with his high-flying attributes and scoring ability. Pierre, Jr. averaged 17 points in his lone season at SMU, while shooting a respectable 37% from the three-point line. New Orleans has found some solid contributors in the second round, including Jones, Karlo Matkovic, and Peavy.

The Pelicans currently have plenty of guards/forwards on their team, but many feel they will make a move for frontcourt help at some point. That could pave the way for Pierre, Jr. to potentially secure a roster spot, but that starts with a solid showing during the Summer League.

Career Revival

Kobe Bufkin was a mid-first round pick three seasons ago, but injuries have derailed his career. The former Michigan standout played just 27 games in his first two seasons with the Atlanta Hawks. Atlanta subsequently traded the 6-foot-4 guard to the Brooklyn Nets, who then waived him. Bufkin spent most of last season in the G League, earning All-NBA G League Second Team honors. He averaged 25.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.1 assists for the South Bay Lakers last year.

Kobe was UNSTOPPABLE for South Bay 🎯🤩 Bufkin led both teams in scoring with 41 PTS and went 8/13 from beyond the arc to secure a @SouthBayLakers win ‼️ pic.twitter.com/87JDrqSzwg — NBA G League (@nbagleague) February 5, 2026

Bufkin’s smallish frame and injury history are no doubt a concern for any NBA team, but a good showing in the Summer League could garner him a two-way contract in the league or maybe even a final roster spot on a team. Most will be interested in how he’s improved his outside shooting. Through two and a half seasons in the NBA, Bufkin only shot 21% from deep.

The Pelicans open Summer League play on Thursday against the Minnesota Timberwolves before a match versus the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday.