Kristaps Porzingis Could Be an Intriguing Pelicans Target in Free Agency

The New Orleans Pelicans' desperate need for a center is well-documented. In the 2025-26 season, the Pelicans had one of the worst center rotations in the league. Derik Queen quickly proved that he couldn't play center in the NBA at this stage of his career, and Kevon Looney established out of the gate that he was no longer a rotation-caliber big man.

This left Yves Missi and way-past-his-prime DeAndre Jordan as the only centers in the rotation. Jordan understandably spent most of the season on the bench, watching the Pelicans get outrebounded and overwhelmed physically night in and night out.

That is why the top priority for the Pelicans this summer will be to acquire a difference-maker at center. The problem is, they don't have the necessary resources to bring in such a player. Plus, the free agent market for centers is bereft of starting-caliber options.

So, whoever the Pelicans add will be far from a perfect option. Among the less-than-ideal center candidates, one name stands out as a very intriguing fit: Kristaps Porzingis.

Kristaps Porzingis Is Worth Considering in Free Agency for the Pelicans

Over the years, Porzingis has been brought up as a potential Pelicans target due to his on-court fit next to Zion Williamson. He has the rare combination of shooting and rim protection, two qualities Williamson needs in his frontcourt partner. Even though Unicorn has lately not been the same player he was in his prime, he still provides the same valuable skillset that could take not only Williamson, but also Derik Queen, to another level.

Most importantly, the 30-year-old big man is an unrestricted free agent this offseason. After finishing out the season with the Golden State Warriors, his future in the Bay Area is murky. There is a ton of uncertainty with the Warriors, and whether they will keep the Steve Kerr-Steph Curry-Draymond Green trio together remains to be seen. How much interest there will be in keeping Porzingis is also unclear.

Serious injury risk and health concerns continue to surround Porzingis. He has played 42 games in his last season in Boston and only 32 last season between the Hawks and the Warriors. He has been dealing with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), which forces him to miss games due to illness. This has prevented him from building any sort of continuity in Atlanta or Golden State.

There are obvious risks associated with targeting Porzingis in free agency. The Pelicans may not be too interested in relying on someone with such availability concerns.

At the same time, the Pels may not be able to have too many better options. When he is out there, Porzingis is still a very good center. He won't help New Orleans' rebounding or physicality concerns, but he will provide high-level shooting and scoring, and solid rim protection.

If the Pelicans don't exercise Kevon Looney's team option, they will have around $12 million under the luxury tax. If that is enough to sign Porzingis, the Pelicans should seriously consider taking that swing. Otherwise, they may still be able to make it work by opening more cap space through offseason trades.