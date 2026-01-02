Dejounte Murray Continues to Draw Trade Interest Despite Not Making Season Debut

The New Orleans Pelicans are expected to have an active trade window as they are stuck at the bottom of the Western Conference. Considering how far behind they are in the postseason race, the Pelicans are forced to pivot and rebuild. This means that they will likely listen to offers on any veteran with trade value.

Understandably, most of the attention has been given to Zion Williamson, Herb Jones, and Trey Murphy's trade market, but recent reports are suggesting that the Pelicans may have to entertain offers on other players as well. The most surprising name that has recently emerged in these rumors is Dejounte Murray.

NBA insider Jake Fischer reported on Thursday that Murray will be a trade candidate if he makes his return between now and the February 5 trade deadline. He named the Milwaukee Bucks as a serious possibility as they look to strengthen their roster around Giannis Antetokounmpo to convince him to stay.

Multiple sources this week also reiterated something I reported recently, noting again how much interest Milwaukee showed in the past in Dejounte Murray. That has led to an expectation in some circles that the Bucks could revisit that past interest before the Feb. 5 deadline ... if Murray makes a strong return to the floor in New Orleans in January. Jake Fischer, The Stein Line

The most important thing here is obviously Murray proving that he is healthy and ready to contribute. The former All-Star guard ruptured his Achilles tendon on January 31, 2025. 11 months later, he has yet to return to action. The reporting from earlier in the season pointed to a return in January, but the Pelicans haven't provided a clearer and updated timeline over the last few weeks.

There is a little over a month until the trade deadline. Murray has a couple of weeks to get back on the court and impress enough to convince the Bucks or another team to give up assets to acquire him.

James Borrego provided an injury update on Murray on December 19, praising the veteran guard's hard work during recovery, but failed to give a timeline. Per Borrego, Murray is "working his tail off," and the Pels "will have him back soon," but that likely doesn't mean much to a team interested in acquiring him.

Even if Murray comes back, it's hard to imagine the Pelicans getting a significant package in return. So, it wouldn't be the worst thing in the world to have Murray showcase where he is physically and athletically in the final stretch of the season before trading him in the offseason.

If the Bucks are willing to give up any draft capital of any value at the trade deadline, however, it behooves the Pels to accept the offer. The sooner New Orleans can end the Dejounte Murray era and kickstart the future around the Jeremiah Fears-Derik Queen duo, the better it will be.

Read More About the New Orleans Pelicans: