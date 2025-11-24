Will Jordan Poole, Herb Jones, and Zion Williamson Play on Monday vs. Bulls?

The New Orleans Pelicans are getting ready for their 18th game of the season, hosting the Chicago Bulls at Smoothie King Center on Monday. As they look to snap a nine-game losing streak, the Pelicans have to overcome a lengthy injury report.

In addition to Dejounte Murray's absence since the start of the season as he recovers from an Achilles injury, the Pelicans have had to deal with injuries to Jordan Poole, Zion Williamson, and Herb Jones already. All three veterans missed Pels' last game against the Hawks, and per the team's official injury report, Poole and Jones remain out. Williamson, on the other hand, doesn't have an injury designation and should get the start next to Derik Queen and Trey Murphy in the frontcourt.

Jordan Poole & Herb Jones Remain Out, Zion Williamson Is Back

This will be the 11th straight missed game for Poole, who has been out since November 4 with a left quad strain. Poole, who got off to a poor start to the 2025-26 campaign, was never able to turn his season around, as he is dealing with this extended of an absence for the first time in his career. The Pelicans will continue to rely on rookie Jeremiah Fears for shot creation and playmaking in Poole's absence.

Jones, on the other hand, missed his first game of the season on Saturday with a right calf strain. The fact that he was ruled out 24 hours before the game suggests that he is not nearing a return and should be considered doubtful to play at best on Wednesday against the Grizzlies. After missing all but 20 games last season with a shoulder injury, Jones had started the season healthy and productive, before his efficiency took a dive in recent weeks. After signing him to a three-year, $68 million extension in the offseason, the Pelicans are desperately hoping that it's not another injury-plagued season for Jones.

The good news for the Pels is that Williamson should be ready to go, suggesting that his absence against the Hawks was purely an injury management issue on the second night of a back-to-back.

The Pelicans started Saddiq Bey and rookie Micah Peavy with Zion and Jones sidelined on Saturday. With Zion's return, Peavy will likely head back to bench, but Bey should keep his starting role in Jones's stead.

Kevon Looney is listed as questionable with right heel contusion, and Karlo Matkovic remains out with a calf injury. This could signal an increased opportunity for Yves Missi, and maybe DeAndre Jordan.

