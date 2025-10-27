Jordan Poole Reacts to NBA Confirming Mistake on his Crucial Possession vs Spurs
The New Orleans Pelicans have started off the 2025-26 NBA season with a 0-2 record. In their most recent matchup against the San Antonio Spurs, they lost 120-116 in overtime.
It was a close game, but the Pelicans couldn't quite squeak out the win. The two stars of the matchup, Victor Wembanyama for San Antonio and Zion Williamson for New Orleans, both played solid games for their respective teams.
Jordan Poole, the starting point guard for the Pelicans, was called for a questionable foul that resulted in an overtime win for the Spurs, though Poole shared that he believed he knew the entire time.
The Official Call In Question
During the overtime period, the Pelicans were down two points. The Spurs threw the ball into Harrison Barnes, but Jordan Poole knocked the ball of the leg of Barnes. The officials mistook it for a foul call, which sent Barnes to the free-throw line, where he secured the win for San Antonio.
It was then revealed in the Two-Minute Report that the officials incorrectly made the call, and it indeed should have been the Pelicans' ball. That potentially would have given them the opportunity to tie or win the game.
"Poole (NOP) makes clean contact with the ball and dislodges it away from Barnes (SAS) prior to incidental contact occurring with Barnes' wrist thereafter," the NBA commented on the "incorrect call," the report said.
Poole reacted as most players would — he doubled down on his belief, which was frankly, warranted. “Man, I didn’t have to wait for the two-minute report. I knew in the game it was off his leg.”
The Pelicans Moving Ahead
While it is unfortunate, this happens all the time in the NBA. At the end of the day, the officials are human too, and they make mistakes that can directly affect the outcome of the game. If the Pelicans end up missing the playoffs due to one loss in October, then it would be more upsetting to look back on.
However, the Pelicans will have to move on and prepare for their next game against the 0-3 Boston Celtics.
As for Poole specifically, he's had a solid start to the season and has to look ahead at continuing to improve and finding ways to put the Pelicans in the win column.
Poole was a contributor on the Golden State Warriors' championship team in 2022 and has had time to develop in Washington since then. With all his knowledge and increased skill, he can be a real asset to this Pelicans squad. One game and one bad call shouldn't hurt his stock.