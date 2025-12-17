Pelicans Injury Report vs. Rockets: Will Zion Williamson Play?

After winning two straight games to improve to 5-22 for the season, the New Orleans Pelicans are looking to build their first three-game win streak of the season on Thursday. Hosting the Houston Rockets at Smoothie King Center, the Pelicans will have their hands full against one of the best teams in the Western Conference.

Fortunately for the Pelicans, however, they will be healthier than they have been all season. For the first time this season, the Pels have no injured players on their injury report besides Dejounte Murray, who has been recovering from his Achilles rupture from a season ago. The only two players listed on the official report are Hunter Dickinson and Trey Alexander, who will be with the G League affiliate as two-way players.

Zion Williamson Is Playing vs. Rockets on Thursday

This means that Zion Williamson has not suffered any setbacks since his return from his adductor strain. He played against the Bulls on Sunday, coming off the bench for the first time in his career. In 27 minutes of action, Williamson scored 18 points and helped the Pels win his minutes by six.

While Williamson will be ready to go against Houston, whether he will start or continue to come off the bench remains to be seen. He will likely still have a minutes restriction, so bringing him off the bench allows James Borrego to have Williamson on the floor late in the fourth quarter.

More important than that, however, is the fact that this will give Pelicans fans a chance to see their team as it was constructed in the offseason. The injuries have prevented the fanbase from seeing the vision of Joe Dumars & Co. Getting Jordan Poole back, who has missed most of the season, in addition to Williamson, should give the Pelicans a boost on the offensive end.

The Pelicans have become Derik Queen and Jeremiah Fears' team in the absence of the veterans. How Poole and Williamson will fit around the two dynamic rookies, as well as how Borrego utilizes them, will be fascinating to watch.

The Rockets, on the other hand, continue to be without Fred VanVleet and Dorian Finney-Smith. VanVleet is out for the season with an ACL injury, and Finney-Smith has yet to suit up this season. Tari Eason, who has missed over a month with an oblique injury, is expected to make his return against the Pelicans on Saturday.

