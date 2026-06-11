Who Is the Most Likely Pelican to Be Traded Before July?

Following another underwhelming season for the New Orleans Pelicans, this summer seems like a critical juncture for the organization. The Pelicans hired a new head coach, Jamahl Mosley, and the NBA Draft is less than two weeks away, with just one draft pick available to them. That pick is later in the second round, with the likelihood of someone making an immediate impact slim at that spot.

More than likely, a trade would be the way New Orleans could upgrade their roster if it can’t make a splash in free agency. The team would want to keep its nucleus of Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy III, and Herb Jones together, paired with its rising rookie class of Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen. That leaves players like Jordan Poole and Dejounte Murray as possible trade candidates this summer.

Poole seems like the obvious candidate for a deal in the offseason. The 26-year-old guard is set to make $34 million next season, but his only season in New Orleans was unremarkable, to say the least.

The Pelicans acquired the former first-round pick in a deal that sent CJ McCollum to the Washington Wizards last summer, a trade originally seen as a move to make the Pelicans younger and more athletic in the backcourt. Instead, Poole’s short tenure in the Big Easy proved disastrous in his lone year.

The former University of Michigan standout averaged his fewest points and shot his lowest field goal percentage since his rookie year in the league. Around midway through the season, his inconsistent shot selection and porous defense had him a healthy scratch for a multi-week stretch.

Subsequently, later in the season, Murray returned from a year-long absence after tearing his Achilles tendon the season before. He showed flashes of his pre-injury skill set, finishing the year averaging 16.7 points, 6.4 assists, and 5.4 rebounds.

first bucket of the game & the season for Dejounte Murray 🙂‍↕️ pic.twitter.com/I8lgZuiagp — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) February 25, 2026

There's Simply No Room for Jordan Poole in the Pelicans Backcourt

With Murray’s return and the emergence of Fears, the backcourt seems too crowded for Poole to remain in New Orleans.

Finding a trade partner, given his hefty contract and down season, may prove difficult initially, but he is in the final year of his contract, making him an expiring deal that could be more attractive later on. The Pelicans may have to add future draft capital to another team to take him on, or he could be used in a multi-team deal to match salaries for a quality player.

Poole could still be viewed with some value around league circles. He averaged a career high in points and three-point percentage during his final season in Washington before joining the Pelicans. A team could give up some second-round picks for his services.

The Pelicans have discussed trading into the first round this offseason to acquire a player to fill an immediate need. Shooting and size are the top priorities, but it seems unlikely Poole would garner a first-round pick from another team. New Orleans would love to get off his salary this offseason and go into next year with a clearer backcourt vision involving Murray and Fears. Poole will continue his career, but it just seems highly unlikely that he will be in New Orleans next season.