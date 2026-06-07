OKC Thunder May Be Pelicans' Ideal Trade Partner This Summer

The New Orleans Pelicans are expected to have an active offseason. With the hiring of Jamahl Mosley as the new head coach, the Pelicans hope to take a big step forward next season. Desperate to leave the bottom of the Western Conference, the Pels want to improve defensively, add more talent, and give their fans some hope for the future.

Since the Pelicans don't have a first-round pick in the upcoming draft or the cap space to be aggressive in free agency, these upgrades have to come via the trade market. Their best potential trade partner may be the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Thunder & Pelicans May Be a Match Made in Heaven for an Offseason Trade

The reigning champions suffered a disappointing Conference Finals exit. Yes, they were seriously hurt by injuries to key players, but it's safe to assume that this will augur significant changes there.

A big reason why is the fact that the Thunder are projected to have the highest payroll in the league next season. They will be way over the second apron, which has severe consequences for the organization, as well as a massive luxury tax bill for the owners. After a season where they didn't win a title, they may be more hesitant about such a large payroll and tax bill.

This will force them to get cheaper by trading valuable players. This is an opportunity for the Pelicans.

OKC arguably has the deepest roster in the league. There are a few players who should be of interest to New Orleans.

Sharpshooter Isaiah Joe would be a perfect fit. He fell out of the rotation in the playoffs and makes $11.3 million next season. Trading him would be an easy way for the Thunder to reduce their tax bill.

Jaylin Williams would also be an appealing option. The Pelicans could make him their starting center. He is the prototypical three-and-D center the Pelicans need next to Zion Williamson and Derik Queen. He makes $7.7 million next season, making matching salaries in a trade relatively straightforward.

Aaron Wiggins is another versatile shooting guard that the Pelicans could use in the rotation. He can shoot, score, and defend at a respectable level. The Thunder should also be open to trading him and his $9.2 million salary.

Players like Cason Wallace and Alex Caruso would obviously be amazing fits, but it's difficult to imagine the Thunder being willing to part ways with them.

Lu Dort, on the other hand, is worth keeping an eye on. They have a $18.2 million team option for next season. He will be a free agent if they don't exercise it. He could be a trade chip if the Thunder pick up the option. The Pelicans wouldn't have the resources to sign him in free agency, but could consider trading for him.

All of these players would require different trade packages, but every one of them would be useful in the Pelicans' rotation. New Orleans can trade future draft picks to get these deals done while using Herb Jones, Saddiq Bey, Jordan Hawkins, and Yves Missi's contracts as matching salaries.

OKC's desire to get cheaper and the Pelicans' desire to get better could make them ideal trade partners next summer. A third team may be needed to facilitate some of these deals, but they would be worth exploring for Joe Dumars & Co.