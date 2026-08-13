Pelicans' 3 Biggest Strengths Next Season

With the NBA season a little over two months away, the New Orleans Pelicans seem rather content with a wait-and-see approach to the upcoming year. The team chose to remain quiet on the activity front this summer, which dismayed many fans hoping for sweeping changes after a 26-win campaign last year.

Instead, the Pelicans hired new head coach Jamahl Mosley, who brought in his staff to create a different culture in the organization.

After back-to-back sub-30-win seasons, many are hard-pressed to find any positives on a roster that will pretty much be the same as last season. Still, you can find a silver lining in just about any scenario, even with the Pelicans. Heading into next year, there are a few key positives New Orleans can hang its hat on.

Talented Youth Movement

The Pelicans will trot out one of the youngest rosters in the league next season, but a talented one nonetheless. New Orleans has just one player currently over the age of 30, DeAndre Jordan, and the bulk of their production comes from players 27 years old and younger, with five of their top seven players scoring-wise last season under that age. That holds especially true when it comes to their impressive rookie class of Derik Queen and Jeremiah Fears.

Both players were named to the All-NBA Rookie Second Team last season, and their production is only expected to get better.

Fears was especially impressive, playing all 82 games while averaging 14.3 points, 3.4 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. Fears set the franchise rookie record for most points in a game late in the year. Queen also flashed signs of brilliance throughout the season, becoming the first rookie center to post a 30-point triple-double in a game.

Add their expected continued rise with established talents like Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy III, and Dejounte Murray, and you see a roster that can build for the foreseeable future.

Wing Depth

While the Pelicans are certainly light in the frontcourt on viable center help, they for sure have a bevy of serviceable wings to impact the game. From the aforementioned Murphy III to Herb Jones, Saddiq Bey, and Bryce McGowens, to name a few, New Orleans is versatile enough to deploy a host of small-ball lineups that include ball-handling and some playmaking ability.

What the group lacks is consistent outside shooting, but they can be a pest defensively on the perimeter with Murray III, Jones, and Murray all averaging over 1.5 steals per game last year.

The group's switching style and disruption should play well with Mosley’s aggressive defensive approach to the game. On a nightly basis, the Pelicans have multiple wing defenders they can throw on the opposition’s best offensive threat. That adaptability is key in today’s NBA, filled with mostly one-on-one, hunting-weak-defender styles.

This should help guards like Fears and Jordan Poole not be the sole target of teams on defense.

Zion Williamson

Since entering the league, Williamson continues to be a force of nature…when he’s on the court.

Injuries have robbed him and fans of a host of games throughout his career, but many hope he’s beginning to turn the tide on his health. The former No. 1 overall pick played in 62 games last season, the second-most of his NBA career, and two years after playing 70 games, the most since being drafted.

His rare talents of speed, power, and athleticism are unmatched for his size, and the numbers bear out that he is an unstoppable force.

Zion Williamson in the last 7 games:



26.3 PTS (64.4% FG)

6.4 REB

2.3 AST

29.0 PER (5th in the NBA) pic.twitter.com/VRNjsQzHwX — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) January 1, 2026

For his career, Williamson is averaging 23.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists on nearly 60% shooting from the field. This comes with the Pelicans not really having consistent, upper-echelon shooting paired with him, meaning defenses could hone in on him, and he still proved unstoppable.

Williamson again seems to be in some of the best shape of his career, and if he continues another healthy year, he will again prove to be one of the best weapons in the NBA.